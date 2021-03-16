Alan Grayson’s Windermere house burns

The Windermere-area home owned by former Democratic Rep. Alan Grayson was largely destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Grayson said by text that he and his family, including his wife, former congressional candidate Dena Grayson, escaped unharmed.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday morning on its website that Orange County Fire Rescue responded to his home on Oak Park near Windermere at about 1 a.m., where crews battled the flames for more than an hour, according to the agency.

“All occupants are reported out safely and no injuries have been noted. Unknown cause of the fire, at this time,” the fire department stated in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Alan Grayson served three terms in Congress, first serving Florida’s 8th Congressional District and then the 9th Congressional District. In 2016 he ran for the Senate and lost, giving up his congressional seat to Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, who defeated Dena Grayson in the Democratic primary. In 2018 Alan Grayson challenged Soto for the seat but lost in the Democratic primary that year.

The Orange County Property Appraiser’s office lists Grayson’s 5,300-square-foot home as having a market value of about $800,000. Alan Grayson, a whistle-blower lawyer, and his first wife, Lolita Grayson, purchased the home in 2005.