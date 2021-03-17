March 17, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Veterinary telemedicine proposal clears Senate Agriculture Committee
Soon, your furry friend could be eligible for telemedicine.

Jason DelgadoMarch 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis wants high-quality civics education, no ‘critical race theory’

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel OK’s Lauren Book bill automatically suspending doctors arrested on child porn

CoronavirusHeadlines

Travel industry estimates final tally of 2020 losses at $1.1 trillion

Online consultation with veterinarian doctor.
Critics argued telemedicine undoubtedly has its limitations. 

The Senate Agriculture Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday that would authorize veterinary telemedicine in the Sunshine State.

The committee OK’d the proposal (SB 1370) with a unanimous vote. Republican Sen. Anna Maria Rodriguez of Doral is the bill sponsor.

The proposal defines veterinary telemedicine as “the practice of veterinary medicine in a remote setting, including through the use of telephone or audiovisual technology or by other means consistent with the veterinarian’s professional judgment.”

The bill would also allow animal control agents to administer rabies vaccinations to an impounded animal under a veterinarian’s “indirect supervision.”

Currently, state law prohibits veterinary telemedicine prior to an in-person physical examination.

Rodriguez’s proposal, however, would allow limited veterinary telemedicine without an in-person visit.

“The expansion that we’re putting in place here, the ability for families with a pet to be able to have this telemedicine is so critical and efficient and necessary,” said Republican Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills.

Under an amendment adopted Wednesday, a veterinarian would be able to examine animals, but could not prescribe various controlled substances if the relationship is established remotely.

The bill now moves to the Senate Rules Committee.

The companion bill (HB 911) by Osprey Republican Rep. James Buchanan, passed the House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee earlier this month and is awaiting a hearing in the House Commerce Committee.

Several lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley of Tallahassee, said they prefer the amended Senate bill over the House version.

Prior to the amendment, both bills afforded veterinarians a broader scope of remote care.

Critics argued telemedicine undoubtedly has its limitations.

“I represent so many rural parts of Florida where access is an issue,” Ausley said. “However, the main distinction here is, as we heard and we all know, that animals can’t talk. So, we need to be really cautious how we’re moving forward with this.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 25

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice raid Frank Artiles' home as they investigate his involvement in SD 37 race

nextRepublicans want to keep concealed carry permits open after Nikki Fried closed them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories