March 17, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Senate panel OK’s Lauren Book bill automatically suspending doctors arrested on child porn
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolMarch 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis wants high-quality civics education, no ‘critical race theory’

CoronavirusHeadlines

Travel industry estimates final tally of 2020 losses at $1.1 trillion

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. Ron DeSantis signals support for fully-funded Bright Futures

FLAPOL012721CH148
Docs would have their licenses suspended until the legal process is completed.

The Senate is advancing a measure that would automatically suspend a physician’s license after he or she is arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography, homicide or other serious charges.

That suspension would remain in effect until the legal process concludes. The Senate Health Policy Committee approved the measure Wednesday by a unanimous 9-0 vote.

Book filed the bill (SB 1934) after the arrest of Michael Mizrachy, a Plantation pediatrician who had previously treated Book’s own children. Mizrachy is facing child porn charges.

Book cited research showing child abusers are often known to the victims, and said her measure would seek to protect individuals from those “wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

“They work to put themselves where they have access to children, going out of their way to appear kind, helpful and safe,” Book explained to senators Wednesday.

“I was horrified to learn that a wolf had also made his way into the pediatrician’s office where my own children, and thousands of others, received care.”

Under current law, a physician’s license is typically revoked once a person has been convicted of those charges, rather than at the outset. Those limitations aim to protect individuals facing wrongful accusations from also losing their ability to make a living and, potentially, pay for a defense.

Once charges are filed, courts can block a doctor from visiting with children or other potential victims. The state can also revoke a license in certain circumstances. Book said she’s asked state officials to take that action against Mizrachy and has not heard back.

Meanwhile, Mizrachy has sought court permission to treat children virtually.

Book argues doctors are in a position to harm children and should automatically be barred from doing so once charges are filed.

“This is not about simple allegations of inappropriate behavior,” Book said, noting her legislation requires an arrest and filed charges before a license is suspended.

“When predatory physicians use their positions of power and trust to gain access to children, their deviant predilections and illegal actions pose a unique and targeted threat.”

Post Views: 33

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTravel industry estimates final tally of 2020 losses at $1.1 trillion

nextGov. DeSantis wants high-quality civics education, no 'critical race theory'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories