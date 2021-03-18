March 18, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis’ vaccine rollout, proposes “Successful Shots” plan

Kelly HayesMarch 18, 20215min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis defends omission of inmates in vaccine rollout

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kimberlie Prior: Senate Bill 84 is fearmongering

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Appropriations signs off on toll roads repeal

Crist DeSantis
The plan would open vaccines to all, while still maintaining priority access for seniors and vulnerable Floridians.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has unveiled a five-point plan seeking to improve Florida’s current vaccine rollout.

The initiative, coined “Successful Shots,” proposes a system counter to that currently being implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has previously suffered criticism from Crist and others for his vaccine distribution.

Under the Governor’s current plan, an individual is eligible to receive a vaccine if they are 60 years old or older, have a doctor’s note, are a health care worker or are a school teacher, firefighter or law enforcement officer 50 years old or older.

“I have some ideas on how the Governor can reverse his vaccine missteps and prioritize lives, fairness, equity and speed,” Crist said in a news release. “The COVID vaccines are the miracle we’ve been praying for to help turn the tide against the pandemic — saving lives and getting us back to normal.”

The plan brought by Crist seeks to address site underutilization by giving all Floridians the chance to wait in the general line for a vaccine, while creating a Fast Pass line so seniors and vulnerable groups get priority access.

The initiative would prevent what Crist deems “vaccine distribution abuse” by DeSantis by reserving pop-up sites for underserved communities only. DeSantis has faced extensive scrutiny for his vaccination pop-up sites concentrated in wealthy communities.

“States should be prioritizing seniors and the most vulnerable, while doing everything they can to get shots into as many arms as quickly as possible,” Crist said. “Instead, Floridians are seeing reports of empty and underused vaccine sites, a meaningless doctor’s note requirement, and Governor DeSantis’ donor-first pop-up scandal, and they are outraged. I don’t blame them.”

Crist’s plan also calls for expanded hours and prioritizes teachers and other critical workers. The plan would also “eliminate the Governor’s meaningless doctor’s note,” the plan states.

Crist’s proposal follows a heated back-and-forth between the two since the start of vaccine distribution — all amid speculation from Crist about a potential 2022 run for Governor, a role he’s no stranger to. If the Congressman decided to run, the current Governor’s vaccination system would likely be a reoccurring topic in the race.

And Crist isn’t alone in his scrutiny.

In a letter from Florida’s 11 Congressional Democrats to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, DeSantis is accused of favoritism in his implementation.

DeSantis has been clear in his defense, and rejects accusations of favoritism. “If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, we are totally fine doing this in counties that want it,” he said when a pop-up site launched in Lakewood Ranch serving just two wealthy zip codes.

Florida Politics reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment, but has not received a response.

Post Views: 103

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport: Bill Nelson tapped as next NASA chief

nextProtesters gather as 'anti-riot' bill readies for final House vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories