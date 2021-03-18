March 18, 2021
South Florida’s tri-county area has now administered 2M COVID-19 vaccines

Ryan Nicol March 18, 2021

doctor preparando una inyección de una vacuna
Miami-Dade County leads in terms of total shots, but Palm Beach has fully inoculated a larger share of seniors.

South Florida’s tri-county area has now seen more than 2 million shots in arms as officials continue rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The region crossed that benchmark in Thursday’s COVID-19 report from the Department of Health. More than 732,000 individuals are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Palm Beach County has now vaccinated 53% of its senior population. That number is 47% in Broward and 42% in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade is seeking to close that gap, as the state’s largest county has now administered at least 10,000 vaccine shots each day for 22 days straight. That streak dates back to the date the state opened nearly 70 pharmacy locations to administer vaccines.

Miami-Dade County did see a large one-day spike in the COVID-19 case positivity rate Thursday. After that number hovered at or below 6% the past few weeks, Thursday’s report showed a positivity rate above 9%. Neither Broward nor Palm Beach showed a similar spike.

That number comes from reports given to the state and can fluctuate if a disproportionate number of positive tests are reported in a single day. Experts recommend looking at longer trends to analyze how much the virus is spreading. Reports through this weekend will show whether Thursday’s number was a blip or a sign the spread is accelerating.

The tri-county area recorded 2,202 positive cases in total, bringing the regional total above 764,000. Another 22 individuals died after contracting the virus in South Florida. In total, 10,876 COVId-19 patients have now died across the region.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Feb. 25-March 3: 39 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,246 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 14,870 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,931 vaccines completed per day

— March 4-10: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,102 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 17,885 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,671 vaccines completed per day

— March 11-17: 31 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 13 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,177 new confirmed cases per day, 6.5% positivity rate, 17,122 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,952 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Feb. 25-March 3: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 676 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 8,981 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,092 vaccines completed per day

— March 4-10: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 13 newly-reported deaths per day, 632 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 11,174 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,273 vaccines completed per day

— March 11-17: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 604 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 10,422 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,917 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Feb. 25-March 3: 15 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 398 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 6,847 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,462 vaccines completed per day

— March 4-10: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 342 new confirmed cases per day, 5.3% positivity rate, 8,567 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,190 vaccines completed per day

— March 11-17: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 348 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 7,318 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,884 vaccines completed per day

