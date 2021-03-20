Florida physician group blasts Rick Scott, Marco Rubio for voting against Xavier Becerra

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are facing scrutiny from a group of Florida physicians for voting no in the confirmation hearing of President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

Becerra, who was confirmed by the Senate in a near party-line vote Thursday, will be the first Latino to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rubio and Scott joined most other Senate Republicans voting against his historic confirmation — leading to criticism from physician groups, including Dr. Bernard Ashby, Miami cardiologist and Florida State Lead for the Committee to Protect Medicare.

“As a physician and person of color, I have no doubt that Secretary Becerra will protect healthcare and work toward more equitable health outcomes for all Floridians and Americans — which Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted against,” Ashby said in a statement. “While we continue to navigate a pandemic that has disproportionately harmed our Black and brown neighbors, Becerra will continue to take it seriously, as he has all along, and make sure doctors and nurses have the resources and tools we need to help save more lives.”

Becerra has served as California’s attorney general since 2017, and sued the Trump administration 124 times on a range of policy issues. Before that he represented a Los Angeles-area district in the U.S. House for 24 years.

“His experiences as California Attorney General and a longtime lawmaker make him more than skilled enough to navigate our healthcare system, and his track record on healthcare makes me confident that he’ll make the system work for the people,” Ashby said. “With over 500,000 Americans already dead from COVID-19, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott should have voted to confirm Secretary Becerra to the Department of Health and Human Services.”

Senate Republicans dismissed Becerra as unfit for the position, but the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association supported his nomination, according to The Associated Press.

“His leadership will be tested early as he arrives amid a pandemic and challenges to the Affordable Care Act,” AMA President Dr. Susan Bailey said in a statement. “The AMA believes he is the right person for the job and looks forward to working with him to ensure that all Americans have access to quality health care during this perilous time.”