‘I know my way around rest stops’: Gov. DeSantis welcomes, praises latest Buc-ee’s location

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday traveled to Daytona Beach to attend the grand opening of the latest gas station chain to break ground in Florida.

Flanked by executives, an army of elected officials and a larger-than-life inflatable beaver, DeSantis described Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain, as the “Shangri-La” of gas stations.

“As somebody who used to drive 95 up and down this congressional district and driven all over the state, I know my way around rest stops and service stations,” DeSantis said.

The 120-pump gas station marks the second Buc-ee’s location in Florida.

The chain prides itself on running the cleanest restrooms in America.

“These bathrooms are the cleanest bathrooms you’ve ever seen in your life,” DeSantis said. “It’s like a five-star restaurant in there. They really take pride in things and it really shows. It really makes a difference.”

The development comes as businesses nationwide continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis cited the new construction as evidence of Florida’s rebounding economy.

“People want to be in Florida,” DeSantis said. “They’re leaving a lot of these failed states to come here.”

Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin noted that he and DeSantis discussed the expansion years ago.

“Y’all are blessed to have a great Governor,” Aplin said. “It makes a difference.”

Florida’s original Buc-ees’ station, located in Saint Augustine, is among the chain’s top-performing stores.

DeSantis said the results are symbolic of Florida’s business economy.

“I’m not surprised it’s done well,” DeSantis said. “But I gotta think this one’s gonna do awfully well as well. We’re excited about the progress.”

Created in 1982, Buc-ee’s holds several world records.

According to their website, they own the world’s longest car wash.

“The world’s longest car wash clocks in at 255 feet of conveyor,” the website says.

They also own the world’s largest convenience store.

Located in New Braunfels, Texas, the store is the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet.