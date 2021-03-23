March 23, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Rick Scott renews calls to Joe Biden to visit Mexican border, view ‘crisis’
U.S. Sen. Scott messages on border issues. Image via Rick Scott/Twitter

A.G. GancarskiMarch 23, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Environmental groups appeal to Ron DeSantis to keep Key West cruise regulations in place

APoliticalHeadlines

Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.23.21

Rick Scott Tucson
Scott visited the border recently himself.

Florida’s junior Senator on Tuesday renewed his thus-far unheeded call to President Joe Biden to visit the Mexican border and review the deterioration in security

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on the Fox Business Network, touched on his trip to Douglas, Arizona, last week, a perilous venture that the Naples Republican said is a function of the “crisis that Joe Biden created.”

Scott said the President “needs to get down there as quickly as he can.”

The Senator told host Maria Bartiromo of his frustrations.

“You saw this technology that we paid for. Technology that American taxpayers paid for,” Scott said of his aerial tour. “And the Biden administration says ‘we’re not going to use it, we’re not going to turn it on.'”

Scott also remarked on the border wall, a priority of President Donald Trump abandoned by the new administration, with “gaping holes” at the border. And he lamented the need for extra security at his press conference in Arizona, a need “because people were climbing the wall.”

“This is a crisis that Joe Biden has created. He needs to get down here as quickly as he can and he ought to see what he’s done and what he can do to fix it,” Scott advised.

The Senator visited the border last week, using similar rhetoric and decrying the conditions as “unacceptable and dangerous.”

“Biden’s open borders and amnesty policies are wreaking havoc and incentivizing illegal immigration and the endangerment of children whose parents are sending them here alone,” Scott said in a statement after the visit. “There were over 100,000 detentions in February, compared to 37,000 in February 2020 — a 170% increase.”

It is unknown when the President will actually visit the border. Biden says he will make the trip “at some point.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, touring the country in support of the American Relief Plan, likewise won’t commit to a timetable of when she might visit.

Asked about the matter in Jacksonville Wednesday, the California Democrat quipped “not today.”

Post Views: 32

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOverstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run

nextEnvironmental groups appeal to Ron DeSantis to keep Key West cruise regulations in place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Federal vaccine sites in Florida to continue administering first doses