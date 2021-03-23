March 23, 2021
Walt Disney World reveals design of Florida specialty license plate, proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish
The Disney plate.

Kelly HayesMarch 23, 2021

Disney License Plate
The plate is the first of its kind from the iconic Orlando theme park.

While you may not be able to “Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo” your car into a pumpkin carriage, Florida drivers can soon add a little magic to their commute with the recently released Walt Disney World license plate.

The plate is the first of its kind to be released from the iconic Orlando theme park. Inspired by Cinderella’s Castle, the license plate honors the park’s upcoming 50th anniversary by featuring the celebration’s “EARidescent” castle logo on a royal blue background.

The entirety of the proceeds from plate sales will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida. The foundation grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish since 1980, and since then, more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, including thousands taking place at Walt Disney World and its resorts.

Those interested in purchasing the plate can buy a presale voucher for $25, plus applicable state administration fees, through their local County Tax Collector’s Office, license plate agencies across the state or online through the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office.

The new plate will be available Oct. 1, and a minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold before manufacturing can begin on a specialty license plate.

Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October.

The celebration will include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other characters revamping their look for a more glitzy experience, filled with sparkling clothes that include iridescent fabric and embroidery with renderings of Cinderella’s Castle.

The resorts’ iconic structures — the castle at Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom — will also glow with special lighting during the celebration, according to The Associated Press. The Cinderella Castle also will be made over with gold bunting and other golden embellishments.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

