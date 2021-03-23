March 23, 2021
Hillsborough County reaches 400K vaccine doses

Kelly Hayes
March 23, 2021
Hillsborough County has administered 406,670 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the state launched its rollout, according to the latest Florida Department of Health vaccine report.

Those doses amount to 283,969 vaccinated individuals, including 136,020 who have completed the series. On Monday, the county vaccinated 4,667 people.

Pinellas County is not too far behind, having administered 384,585 doses of the vaccine to 251,830 individuals. Of those who have received vaccinations, 132,755 completed a two-dose series and 6,491 received the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Monday, 6,157 people were vaccinated in Pinellas County.

As far as virus cases, Hillsborough County confirmed 367 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 445 over the weekend, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday. The county did not report any new deaths in the most recent report, but did record six additional hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough County has tallied 118,558 cases, and 1,582 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate has slowly creeped upward in the past week, moving steadily up from 5.91% last Wednesday to 8.53% on Monday. However, the county has been able to maintain a rate below 10%, which health experts use as an indicator of mass community spread.

Pinellas County has continued to keep its caseload low, confirming 212 new cases on Monday and 293 over the weekend. The county did report three new deaths in Tuesday’s dataset, as well as 14 additional hospitalizations.

So far, the county has recorded 70,580 cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 1,529 individuals.

Pinellas County did report a higher positivity rate than its seen in the past couple weeks on Monday, and over the weekend. While the county has maintained a rate around 5% the past few weeks, it reported a rate of 7.25% on Monday and a spike of 8.66% on Sunday.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

