More than 5M in Florida have received at least one dose of vaccine

Florida health officials reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus infections overnight. A daily update on Tuesday also showed 41 newly-confirmed pandemic-related deaths. But more than 5 million individuals in the state have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent report from the Department Health shows the state has now tallied 2,016,513 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first surfaced in the state last March. That’s an increase of 5,302 infections from Monday’s report.

That total includes 1,979,240 Florida residents, as well as 37,373 individuals who live out of state but were tested while visiting Florida.

Also in the total were 33,449 cases with fatal outcomes, including 32,820 Florida resident deaths and 629 deaths for patients who live elsewhere but died in the state.

Health officials added 98,057 test results to its database on Monday. Of those, 8,164 were positive for coronavirus, about 8.33%. For just new cases among Florida residents, about 6.47% of tests came back positive for the virus.

Health officials consider the spread of the virus under control as long as the positivity rate remains less than 10%, a threshold the state has not exceeded since early February.

The Department of Health reported as of midday Tuesday, 5,057,939 individuals had received at least one dose of vaccine. That includes 175,379 individuals who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 2,615,837 people fully-vaccinated with the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Another 2,266,723 individuals have received a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and await a booster shot to complete a dosage schedule.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.