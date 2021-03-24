‘Things are flying’: Marco Rubio slams ‘stigma’ around probing UFOs

​Florida’s senior Senator told a national cable audience that it’s time that the United States government got serious about exploring unidentified flying objects, cautioning against a “stigma” when it comes to reporting or discussing these airborne mysteries.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on the Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio urged investigation of UFOs.

“We have things flying over military installations, over military exercises and other places, and we don’t know what it is. It isn’t ours. It isn’t anything that’s registered to the FAA. And in many cases exhibits attributes of things we’ve never seen technologically, the kinds of technology we haven’t seen before. At least that’s what it seems like,” Rubio told Bartiromo.

“I think you have to know what it is, or try to know what it is,” Rubio continued.

“Maybe there’s a logical explanation. Maybe it’s something that could be explained away. Maybe it’s a foreign adversary who’s made a technological leap,” Rubio said.

“The problem with this issue is that every time you raise it, people get all nervous. Does this mean UFOs and aliens and extraterrestrial? We don’t have to go that far; it’s very simple,” the Senator added. “There are things flying over national security installations. We don’t know who they are. We don’t know what it is. We need to find out,” the Senator urged.

While Rubio looks forward to a report from the Pentagon currently expected by June 1, he’s not sure “they’ll come in on time.”

“I’m not sure that by June 1 they’ll have reached a hard conclusion about what they’re dealing with, and there may be more questions, new questions, than full answers after the fact,” Rubio cautioned.

“And look, there’s a stigma associated with this, alright? When a Navy pilot would report that they saw something, they were told ‘you need to go see the flight surgeon.’ To check out your head, you know? To make sure you’re not seeing things.”

“So there’s a stigma associated with reporting it. Even talking to you now, right, people are going to say ‘look what these people are focused on when the world is falling apart.’ There’s a stigma associated with this and it needs to go away.”