Personnel note: Gerard O’Rourke joins Converge Government Affairs

Gerard O’Rourke is joining Converge Government Affairs as a consultant in the firm’s state and local government affairs practice, the firm announced Thursday.

O’Rourke brings over 14 years of executive and legislative branch experience, having served in several senior roles at the Florida Department of Transportation including as Legislative Affairs Director and ultimately as the State Freight, Logistics, and Passenger Operations Administrator.

That office is responsible for coordination of freight, rail, transit, seaports, aviation and spaceport programs. As administrator, O’Rourke supervised and managed an annual budget of $1 billion. Prior to FDOT, O’Rourke served as a legislative aide to two former House members.

O’Rourke adds further heft and deep state and national relationships to a firm already well-known for its work on transportation and transit issues. Converge team members have led on government and policy matters such as autonomous vehicles, ridesharing, micromobility, high speed rail and, most recently, electric vertical take-off and landing jets.

“Gerard checked all the boxes for Converge with subject matter expertise, strong public and private sector relationships and a proven ability to collaborate,” said Converge Chairman Jonathan Kilman.

In addition to his role in Converge’s Florida state and local lobbying practices, O’Rourke will support the firm’s multistate government affairs clients.

“As I moved from my public sector career to working in the private sector, I prioritized two characteristics. I wanted a firm that embraced innovation and that valued substance as much as relationships. Converge is known as a serious public affairs firm that represents clients at the cutting edge of their industries, making it a perfect place for me” added O’Rourke.

Converge Government Affairs provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and New York City.