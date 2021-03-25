March 25, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Personnel note: Gerard O’Rourke joins Converge Government Affairs
Congratulations to Gerald O'Rourke, who checks off all the boxes for Converge Government Affairs.

Peter SchorschMarch 25, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.25.21

FederalHeadlines

‘Things are flying’: Marco Rubio slams ‘stigma’ around probing UFOs

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to cap insulin prices at $100 passes first committee

O'Rourke
O’Rourke brings over 14 years of executive and legislative branch experience to the firm.

Gerard O’Rourke is joining Converge Government Affairs as a consultant in the firm’s state and local government affairs practice, the firm announced Thursday.

O’Rourke brings over 14 years of executive and legislative branch experience, having served in several senior roles at the Florida Department of Transportation including as Legislative Affairs Director and ultimately as the State Freight, Logistics, and Passenger Operations Administrator.

That office is responsible for coordination of freight, rail, transit, seaports, aviation and spaceport programs. As administrator, O’Rourke supervised and managed an annual budget of $1 billion. Prior to FDOT, O’Rourke served as a legislative aide to two former House members.

O’Rourke adds further heft and deep state and national relationships to a firm already well-known for its work on transportation and transit issues. Converge team members have led on government and policy matters such as autonomous vehicles, ridesharing, micromobility, high speed rail and, most recently, electric vertical take-off and landing jets.

“Gerard checked all the boxes for Converge with subject matter expertise, strong public and private sector relationships and a proven ability to collaborate,” said Converge Chairman Jonathan Kilman.

In addition to his role in Converge’s Florida state and local lobbying practices, O’Rourke will support the firm’s multistate government affairs clients.

“As I moved from my public sector career to working in the private sector, I prioritized two characteristics. I wanted a firm that embraced innovation and that valued substance as much as relationships. Converge is known as a serious public affairs firm that represents clients at the cutting edge of their industries, making it a perfect place for me” added O’Rourke.

Converge Government Affairs provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee and New York City.

Post Views: 36

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.25.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories