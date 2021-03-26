March 26, 2021
Senate signs off on Moffitt Cancer Center funding boost

News Service Of Florida
March 26, 2021

moffitt
The increased funding would come from cigarette taxes.

With sponsor Ed Hooper describing the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center as a “unique asset,” the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would provide millions of additional dollars each year to the Tampa center.

The bill (SB 866) would change a formula for distributing cigarette tax revenues. The Tampa cancer center has received about $15.5 million a year through the current formula, but the proposed changes would lead to it receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million starting in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a Senate staff analysis.

The proposal would reduce the amount of cigarette tax dollars going into the state’s general revenue. Hooper said the money would help Moffitt build a “badly needed” new campus.

The House version of the bill (HB 789), filed by Rep. Amber Mariano has not been heard in committees.

___

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

