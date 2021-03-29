March 29, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Bryan Avila bill setting up Biscayne Bay Commission heads to House floor
Biscayne Bay image via Adobe.

Ryan NicolMarch 29, 20214min0

Related Articles

Headlines

‘Upward trajectory’: Bettors embrace Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump alternative

2022Headlines

Alan Grayson exploring run for U.S. Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to exempt records of college, university president applicants heads to House floor

Biscayne Bay
The body would help oversee public projects related to the Biscayne Bay area.

Newly-amended legislation setting up a commission to oversee public projects in the Biscayne Bay is now moving to the House floor.

The House State Affairs Committee unanimously approved the measure Monday via a 22-0 vote. The bill from Republican Rep. Bryan Avila (HB 1177) has now cleared all three committee stops.

“Last August, my community was horrified to see thousands of fish and marine life turn up dead in Biscayne Bay,” Avila said to lawmakers in explaining the need for the bill. “This fish kill was just another chapter in its recent history of environmental decline.”

Avila blamed “excess nutrients, sewage contamination, pollution and littering” as leading factors creating those environmental issues. By setting up the commission, Avila says he’s hoping to overcome intra-agency finger-pointing that’s existed in cleaning up the bay in the past.

“The Biscayne Bay Commission would seek and receive funding to develop coordinated plans, priorities, programs, projects and budgets that can substantially improve the bay,” Avila explained Monday. “The commission would act as a main advocate and watchdog to ensure the Bay’s projects are funded and implemented.”

Avila offered an amendment prior to Monday’s committee hearing. The measure now installs the commission within the Department of Environmental Protection.

The original bill also contained a policy committee, chief officer and a working group. The amended measure now looks to contain just a single, nine-member commission.

The amendment also altered the commission makeup, removing a representative from the U.S. Department of Interior and reducing the number of Miami-Dade League of Cities members from three to two. The bill now also explains that members would not receive compensation, nor be entitled to reimbursement for per diem and travel expenses.

Miami-Dade County has designated Biscayne Bay a conservation area, but the popular tourist spot still deals with serious pollution problems. Avila’s proposal also would bar sewage disposal facilities from dumping waste into Biscayne Bay without providing advanced waste treatment.

GOP Sen. Ileana Garcia is backing a companion measure (SB 1482), which has two committee stops remaining.

Post Views: 30

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTHC caps? Ron DeSantis says marijuana may be too strong

nextGov. DeSantis signs COVID-19 liability bill, enlists rock band to perform at bill signing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5