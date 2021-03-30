March 30, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Senate looks to shield colleges from COVID-19 lawsuits

News Service Of FloridaMarch 30, 20212min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.30.21

FederalHeadlines

Nikki Fried asks Biden White House to implement ‘modern’ cannabis personnel policy

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Darn it, is Ron DeSantis right again?

Student with a mask gesturing stop
Some students have sued for tuition reimbursement due to virtual learning.

A Senate committee Tuesday will take up a bill that would shield colleges and universities from lawsuits over decisions to shut campuses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill also would make pandemic-related changes in accountability requirements for schools in the kindergarten through 12th-grade system. The bill (SPB 7070), which will be considered by the Senate Education Committee, focuses in part on lawsuits that have been filed in Florida and other parts of the country against colleges and universities.

Such lawsuits have sought tuition reimbursements because students were forced to take online classes when campuses closed last year to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the bill, the Legislature would find that “there is an overpowering public necessity for, and no reasonable alternative to, providing educational institutions with liability protections against lawsuits seeking tuition or fee reimbursements or related damages resulting from the institutions changing the delivery of educational services, limiting access to facilities, or closing campuses during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

The bill also would make K-12 accountability changes because of the pandemic. For example, it would prevent using performance on standardized assessments this year to determine whether to retain third-grade students. Also, it would allow parents to request that their students be retained in third grade.

_____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 36

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocratic House leaders, Gov. DeSantis agree on affordable housing funding

nextAnd then there were four: TallyMadness enters quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida's federal vaccine sites to remain open 4 additional weeks with more daily first doses