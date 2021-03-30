March 30, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Ron DeSantis celebrates ‘progress’ on Everglades, environment
Tamiami Trail spotlight for DeSantis Tuesday.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 30, 20216min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill protecting farmers from nuisance suits heads to final House panel

HeadlinesInfluence

Kelli Stargel budget proposes $50M for Lakeland appeals court, despite 2020 request for Pinellas County

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee County School Board member wants Ron DeSantis’ office to investigate her district

DeSantis Everglades
Ambitious environmental plans continue in year 3 for the Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spotlighted the Everglades Restoration Project in Miami Tuesday morning, continuing to work to fulfill his promise to devote $2.5 billion to water quality and related projects during his first term in office, and expressing confidence that the legislative budget will match one of his key priorities.

The Governor and other officials visited the site where more than five miles of Tamiami Trail roadbed was being removed to facilitate water flow, with bridges forthcoming. DeSantis and the others on hand spotlighted the project as evidence of the administration’s commitment to environmental spends and follow through.

“We set the standard very high and we’re meeting it,” DeSantis said. “We are ahead of schedule on some of these projects.”

He noted the combination of his administration’s funding for Everglades projects and “a lot of support from the federal government” during the Donald Trump era.

The momentum will continue, DeSantis predicted, in the budget currently being hammered out in the Legislature.

He described revenues compared to pandemic projections as “way beyond measurement or expectation,” and described the “robust funding” for Everglades and water projects in the Governor’s Office budget, adding that the Senate is “not that far away.

“I think we’re going to end up having a lot of successes in this budget,” DeSantis said.

The trail bed removal, DeSantis said, is expected to be complete by January. It will facilitate the flow of “billions and billions of gallons of water.”

Overall, the administration is not just “meeting” its environmental funding goals, it’s “exceeding” them, he noted, with every confidence that momentum will continue.

“All in all, we continue to make progress. We set a lot of ambitious goals. We’re meeting those goals. We’re exceeding those goals in many respects,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis presented as a candidate and early in his term as more environmentally-friendly than his immediate predecessor, and remarks from others on hand made that case in rather direct language.

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein noted the sharp uptick in “ribbon cuttings.”

“Over my career, it was really sad that we weren’t having ribbon cuttings. It wasn’t until this Governor came and had the leadership to demand that the environment be a priority that we started to hit the battle rhythm of getting things done. It’s not a rewarding spot to be in an environmental agency when you’re not making progress, not getting funding, and not moving forward,” Valenstein asserted.

Among those changes, Valenstein said, was DeSantis’ commitment to science, via appointing a chief science officer.

DeSantis noted that geoscientist Mark Rains of the University of South Florida will be the second in that position. Rains will replace Thomas Frazer, who will become Dean of the College of Marine Science at USF. Valenstein, however, explained the importance of the office and the pick.

Valenstein noted Frazer demanded that “science leads the way,” and he was empowered to do so because “we know we have a Governor who will support us with funding and support to change policies when we can show the science demands it,” a seeming contrast to the previous Governor, who appointed him to the position two years prior.

Rains has expertise in eco-hydrology and managing water, which Valenstein sees as helpful for studying and managing algae blooms and restoration projects in the Everglades and statewide.

Florida Department of Transportation head Kevin Thibault likewise was laudatory, saying the road removal project “shows the leadership of our Governor to make sure we’re doing the right stuff for the people of Florida.”

Thibault said it was time, after 90 years, to remove the road bed.

And he looks forward to the bridges as the “next steps” in the project. New bridges seem to be metaphorical as much as physical, as Republicans in this era embrace a functional realism on environmental issues that may not have been present in the past.

Post Views: 63

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse advances bill to help ensure former foster care youth enroll in Medicaid

nextStephanie Murphy campaign backtracking on 'first' claim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida's federal vaccine sites to remain open 4 additional weeks with more daily first doses