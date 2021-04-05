Florida Chamber Safety Council offers scholarships to safety conference

The Florida Chamber Safety Council announced Monday that it is offering scholarships for safety professionals to attend the Southeastern Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability.

“Small and mid-sized businesses have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Florida Chamber Safety Council President Katie Yeutter. “The Florida Chamber Safety Council is on a mission to make Florida the safest state in the country and the investment being made by businesses and CEO’s to offer scholarships will allow Florida’s small and mid-size businesses to get their workers trained, and on the path to building a solid culture of safety in Florida.”

Southeastern Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability will see individuals who have a passion for safety, health and sustainability come together to hear from the brightest minds in the industry and help move Florida’s culture to become the safest, healthiest and most sustainable state in the country, setting the national example.

The conference will be held May 10-12 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

Safety professionals can take a step on their path to earning an Advanced Safety Certificate (ASC) by signing up for one of four professional development courses earning CEU’s during Florida’s premier conference on safety, health and sustainability.

The Florida Chamber Safety Council will be offering professional development courses May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courses offered include Trenching & Excavation, Accident and Incident Investigation, Ergonomics: Managing for Results, and Job Safety Analysis. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a course completion certificate and earn .65 CEU’s from the Florida Chamber Safety Council.

An incubator of research, leadership and education, the Florida Chamber Safety Council provides resources, tools and best practices for small to mid-sized businesses that often do not have full-time safety, health and sustainability expertise on staff.

With an Advisory Board comprised of Florida’s leading companies, the Safety Council brings the brain trust, tools and ideas to develop employee-driven programs that empower personal accountability for workplace safety and health, paving the way for Florida to lead the nation in making a culture of safety, health and sustainability a priority and reality at every company across the state.

Safety professionals can register online to attend the Southeastern Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability.