   

Senate to consider budget amendment addressing Piney Point crisis
Image via Colin Hackley.

Jason DelgadoApril 5, 20213min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Sponsors might find a few surprises in their “anti-riot” bill

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida election bills won’t bow to ‘cancel culture,’ sponsor says

FederalHeadlines

Embattled Matt Gaetz vows to ‘fight like hell’

FLAPOL030221CH027
Clean up and restoration may cost upwards of $200 million.

With Senate President Wilton Simpson’s blessing, Republican Sen. Jim Boyd will propose a budget amendment Wednesday that would direct federal dollars toward the Piney Point environmental crisis.

In a Monday news release, Simpson said the amendment will offer American Rescue Plan funds to clean up any devastation and close the problematic phosphogypsum stacks.

The clean-up and restoration process, the Senate announced, may cost upwards of $200 million.

“We don’t want to be talking about this problem again in five, 10, or 20 years,” Simpson said. “This is exactly the kind of longstanding infrastructure issue we need to address with the nonrecurring federal funds our state will receive from the American Rescue Plan.”

The amendment comes as crews scramble to address the ecological disaster.

On Friday, a large wastewater pond located at the Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County breached.

By Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, noting the leak threatens to gush wastewater into the surrounding area.

The announcement also comes after House Speaker Chris Sprowls directed the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee to look into the dangerous leaks.

In a Monday news release, Boyd described the plant as a “longstanding environmental and safety hazard.

“This is an issue that has impacted our community for a quarter of a century, and I am grateful to Gov. DeSantis for prioritizing this cleanup and promising to hold the responsible parties accountable. With at least one prior accident and now another, recent events have illuminated the need to fix this problem and put it behind us once and for all,” said Boyd, who represents Bradenton.

In the meantime, emergency crews including the Florida National Guard are working around the clock to pump water out of the failing pond.

Pumping the entire pond, authorities estimate, would take 10 to 12 days.

Post Views: 73

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousArmy Corps, EPA move in to Piney Point response

nextMatt Gaetz says he won’t resign over ‘false’ sex allegations

One comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories