   

Ron DeSantis: Terrorists at the border a ‘Biden-caused disaster’

Biden DeSantis
Immigration changes vex Florida's Governor.

Terrorists at the border?

Florida’s Governor is not surprised by recent reports that two Yemeni nationals from a terrorist watch list were apprehended at the U.S./Mexican border.

Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden’s relaxed approach to security on the southern border during a Tuesday appearance on the Fox News Channel. 

DeSantis contended the predictable “disaster” posed grave threats to public safety, and even national security.

“This is a Biden caused disaster. And because he rejected the policies that President Trump put in, that were working, you now have this serious situation at the border. Absolutely it makes our country more vulnerable to that type of infiltration. But it’s more than just that,” DeSantis said on Fox and Friends Tuesday. “They basically stopped enforcing immigration law.”

The Governor lamented changes in immigration policy, saying that the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement will no longer take illegal immigrants from Florida’s jails and prisons and return them to their home countries. 

“Biden will not take these convicted criminal aliens, and so they are releasing these people into communities across the country,” DeSantis added. “This has real consequences for public safety and national security.”

DeSantis wasn’t sure if immigrants crossing the border would end up at the Homestead facility in Florida when asked by interviewer Steve Doocy

“They don’t inform us. Some of those are federal facilities so they’re just doing that on their own. We’re kind of in the dark about a lot of what’s happening,” DeSantis said. 

He added that he didn’t “imagine that we’d get a whole lot of heads up in that situation.”

DeSantis has been a frequent critic of what he calls a “disastrous” border policy from the Biden White House.

“Biden’s going in the absolutely wrong direction,” DeSantis said in March. “Trump had it right at the border, Biden’s got it wrong.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

