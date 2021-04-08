South Florida has now administered more than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed another major milestone, with South Florida’s tri-county area administering its 3 millionth dose.

The region crossed that benchmark in Thursday’s Department of Health COVID-19 report. Miami-Dade has seen more than 1.3 million shots in arms alone. In Broward, that total sits just above 930,000. Palm Beach County has administered nearly 784,000 doses.

Nearly 1.2 million people are now fully vaccinated across the tri-county area.

The region did see a surge in new cases in Thursday’s report, with nearly 3,400 in total. But that was in part due to a surge in reported tests. The case positivity rate — which measures the share of positive tests — barely changed day-to-day in each county. The number even dropped slightly in Broward and Palm Beach, but rose slightly in Miami-Dade.

South Florida has now seen nearly 812,000 total COVID-19 cases. Another 20 deaths were reported as well, putting the region’s overall death toll at 11,338 since the pandemic began.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 18-24: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,113 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 22,623 vaccine doses administered per day, 9,864 vaccinations completed per day

— March 25-31: 31 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 16 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,202 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 23,661 vaccine doses administered per day, 11,883 vaccinations completed per day

— April 1-7: 26 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,332 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 25,553 vaccine doses administered per day, 13,363 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 18-24: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 605 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 14,020 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,140 vaccinations completed per day

— March 25-31: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 709 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 15,164 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,532 vaccinations completed per day

— April 1-7: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 744 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 15,063 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,386 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 18-24: 9 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 334 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 8,222 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,442 vaccinations completed per day

— March 25-31: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 368 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 9,055 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,900 vaccinations completed per day

— April 1-7: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 384 new confirmed cases per day, 6.3% positivity rate, 10,192 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,487 vaccinations completed per day