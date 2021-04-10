Mike Moore partners with Farm Share to host distribution in Wesley Chapel

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore is partnering with Farm Share to host a food distribution event in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.

Food will be provided at a drive thru from 9 a.m. till noon, or until supplies run out, at The Grove Theater, Bistro and Entertainment at 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd.

Farm Share is a non-profit organization that has been distributing food daily throughout Florida for 29 years. The organization partners with local farmers to prevent food waste and feed the hungry.

Since March 1, 2020, Farm Share has distributed nearly 136 million pounds of food related to COVID-19 relief efforts in Florida — the equivalent of 114,143,877 meals. Of the pounds distributed, more than 38,653,000 pounds were healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables.