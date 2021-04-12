AFP-FL backs telehealth bill with ‘Care You Can Call On’ initiative

Americans for Prosperity-Florida launched a statewide initiative Monday in support of a bill that would update the state’s telemedicine laws.

The “Care You Can Call On” initiative to highlights a bill by Reps. Tom Fabricio and Mike Giallombardo (HB 247).

The measure would allow providers to prescribe controlled substances to patients during telehealth visits. That includes prescriptions for treating psychiatric disorders, inpatient treatment at licensed medical facilities, treatment for patients in hospice care and treatment for nursing home residents.

As part of the “Care You Can Call On” initiative, AFP-FL plans to spotlight a number of Floridians who have benefited from telehealth services.

Included among them is the story of Bob from Fort Myers, who recounts how he was able to get his medications adjusted after back surgery without having to go back to the doctor’s office and sit in a waiting room.

A video of Bob’s testimony is available online.

“Over the last year, millions of Floridians have increasingly relied on telehealth services as an efficient, reliable, and cost-effective way to address many of their health care needs,” AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander said.

“By making these services permanent, patients like Bob will continue to have expanded options in how they receive their care, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. We urge the legislature to take up and pass this critical legislation as soon as possible.”

HB 247 went before the House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee last month, earning the committee’s support. It is now waiting for a hearing in the House Health & Human Services Committee, its final stop before the chamber floor.

The launch of “Care You Can Call On” comes after AFP recently launched a Personal Option plan aimed at making quality health care more affordable and accessible. The effort is part of AFP’s plan to put patients at the center of our health care system, rather than the government.