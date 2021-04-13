   

HD 32 contender Taylor Yarkosky raised $45K in two weeks
Taylor Yarkosky seeks Anthony Sabatini's soon-to-be-vacaant seat.

Drew WilsonApril 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Tom Rooney considering a run for Agriculture Commissioner

HeadlinesTampa Bay

State plans Piney Point phosphate plant cleanup

HeadlinesSW Florida

State plans cleanup of Piney Point

Taylor Yarkosky BACKGROUND
Yarkosky has also landed support from several Lake County leaders.

Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky raised more than $45,000 in his first two weeks running for House District 32.

Yarkosky entered the race in mid-March, shortly after incumbent Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced he would forego reelection to run for Congress.

Campaign finance reports for March show Yarkosky brought in $45,050 ans spent just $15,028, leaving him with $43,522 in the bank. That’s about how much Sabatini spent for the entire primary cycle when he first ran for the seat in 2018.

Yarkosky’s haul came in across 64 checks, including three dozen for the campaign maximum of $1,000. None of the funding came in through loans, though Yarkosky did seed his campaign with a $1,000 contribution.

Notable donors on the list include lobbyist Michael Corcoran and his firm, Corcoran Partners, as well as attorney Dan Newlin.

Though the primary election is 16 months away, Yarkosky’s campaign is already active on Twitter and has hosted a campaign kick-off event at the iconic Citrus Tower in Clermont as well as a roundtable with local education leaders and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.  The feed has a steady stream of pictures of Yarkosky meeting other local leaders and attending community events.

The report comes as Yarkosky drew his first opponent. Winter Garden Republican Matt Silbernagel launched his campaign for the seat on Monday.

Silbernagel is an eminent domain attorney who serves on the Lake-Sumter MPO Community Advisory Committee and is the Vice-Chair of the Florida Bar’s Standing Committee on Eminent Domain.

Ahead of his entry, Yarkosky nailed down support from several Lake County leaders, including Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Tax Collector David Jordan, and County Commissioners Sean Parks, Doug Shields and Kirby Smith.

He’s also been endorsed by Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey, Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway, and Montverde Mayor Joe Wynkoop.

HD 32 covers southern Lake County and stretches from Leesburg past Clermont and south to the Polk County line. The district also includes Howey-in-the-Hills, Astatula, Mascotte, Groveland, Minneola, Montverde.

It is a solidly Republican seat. As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats. However, district lines are set to be reworked ahead of the 2022 election cycle.

Post Views: 104

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott ready to 'get the facts out' in Matt Gaetz scandal

nextJennifer Canady remains cash leader in HD 40 race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories