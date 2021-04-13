   

Jennifer Canady remains cash leader in HD 40 race

Jacob OglesApril 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Tom Rooney considering a run for Agriculture Commissioner

HeadlinesTampa Bay

State plans Piney Point phosphate plant cleanup

HeadlinesSW Florida

State plans cleanup of Piney Point

Florida State flag
Already the dominant force after February, Canady led the GOP field in March contributions.

Lakeland Republican Jennifer Canady added onto an already sizable war chest for an open House seat. While her March donations were a fraction of her headline-making initial report, she continued to out-raise all competitors.

Canady, who announced in February she wanted to succeed Rep. Colleen Burton, pulled in $8,995 in new donations for March. That brings her grand total in donations to $95,760 in just two months, and she’s sitting on $89,125 in cash on hand.

By comparison, Lakeland City Commissioner Phillip Walker, who jumped into the race in January, posted a solid March with $7,980 in new donations, and has raised $25,950 in total. He’s spent little of that so far and still has $25,394 in the bank.

Lakeland Republican Nicholas Greg Poucher jumped into the race in March and reported $2,430 in donations. Add in a $2,000 candidate loan and drop the cost of a campaign checkbook, and he holds $3,394 at the end of his first month running.

Canady is a Lakeland native who works as director of the RISE Institute at Lakeland Christian School, and the bulk of her March donations come from individuals in her district.

An exception includes Tallahassee government affairs consultant Paul Mitchell, who donated $1,000. He and Lakeland funeral director Lew Hall put the largest checks in Canady’s coffer. The Real Property, Probate and Trust Law PAC and the connected RPPTL-PAC each donated $500 to Canady as well.

Social worker Deborah Boynton and retiree Hoyt Barnett gave $1,000 contributions to Walker, and high-speed rail advocate C.C. Dockery put in $250.

The bulk of Poucher’s money so far comes from out of pocket. He put in $2,000 to get the account going with another $1,000 coming from relative Colon Poucher in Tennessee. The bulk of dollars come from small donations from around the state.

Burton is running for Senate. So far, only Republicans have filed to succeed her in House District 40, which falls entirely within Polk County.

The last book closings showed the district in its current make-up leaning Republican, with registered Republicans outnumbering Democrats 42,926 to 38,815.

Post Views: 149

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHD 32 contender Taylor Yarkosky raised $45K in two weeks

nextMarco Rubio, Rick Scott all aboard on new bill to fight no-sail order for cruises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories