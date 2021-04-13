House nears vote to increase penalties on ‘traveling criminals’

The Florida House could soon vote on a proposal to dissuade thieves from venturing away from their hometowns to commit crimes.

A bill (HB 279) filed by Stuart Republican Rep. John Snyder, would increase the offense level for committing grand theft if the offender commits the crime outside their home county with the intent to evade police who may be familiar with the offender, subjecting them to possibly increased prison time.

Florida breaks down felony offenses into 10 severity levels, with 10 being the most severe on the state’s criminal sentencing scoresheet, used to determine what punishment and for how long a person could face for their crimes.

State law already allows up-scaling burglary charges for what Snyder called “traveling criminals” during discussions about the bill held Tuesday.

“As we sit here today doing the work of the people, there are individuals getting in their vehicles, getting onto the interstate and the Turnpike to leave their local communities where they are often known by law enforcement to move around the state looking for homes, cars and businesses to break into and guns and valuables to steal,” Snyder said.

Judges would have greater discretion when sentencing offenders. And people whose charges have been reclassified because of the law could not be released on bail until their first court date.

“This bill will provide a much-needed tool to law enforcement, state attorneys and judges, enabling the system to adequately confront this serious public threat,” Snyder said.

Additionally, the bill would increase penalties on burglaries committed on fire or police department properties.

The House is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday.

However, the bill may have missed its window to pass the Senate. The companion measure (SB 1354), carried by Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, awaits a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Chairman Jeff Brandes says likely won’t meet again this Session.

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in October.