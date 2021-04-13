   

House prepped to vote on pregame prayers bill
Webster Barnaby is behind a bill that could allow prayers before high school football games. Image via Florida House.

Renzo DowneyApril 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis polls well thru pandemic despite ’60 Minutes’ story, tops Joe Biden

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott all aboard on new bill to fight no-sail order for cruises

HeadlinesPanhandle

Personnel note: Eddie Thompson joins AT&T as regional external affairs director

barnaby
The Florida High School Athletic Association prohibited prayers during an event in 2016, sparking a lawsuit.

A bill to allow opening remarks ahead of high school sports championship events is ready for a vote in the House.

The bill (HB 1027), sponsored by Deltona Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby, would afford a speaker two minutes for public remarks over a loudspeaker before a high school championship game.

“This is a bill that allows for a speaker to come to a school sporting event and to give a motivational two minutes to motivate our young people before they take up the field of their choice,” Barnaby told House members during questioning Tuesday.

The proposal comes after the Florida High School Athletic Association prohibited the Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in 2016, sparking an ongoing legal battle.

The bill would require an association — mainly the Florida High School Athletic Association — to announce that a school’s opening remarks are “not endorsed by the association, nor do they reflect the views and opinions of the association.” Associations would also be barred from controlling the school’s remarks or choice of speaker.

“When choosing a representative to speak, we trust our school administration, coaches and staff to choose a speaker that is in alignment with the school’s mission and core values,” Barnaby said. “These are the same decisions school administrators make today when allowing anyone to speak at a school function.”

However, Democrats, including Miami Gardens Rep. Christopher Benjami, contended the bill would effectively allow schools to endorse prayers, which would violate the Constitution. Barnaby objected to that assertion, arguing it “clearly doesn’t.”

“This line of questioning I find very, very troubling, Representative Benjamin,” Barnaby said. “Frankly, it’s troubling because I’ve stated on numerous occasions here to your line of questioning that there’s nothing in the bill that speaks about prayer.”

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in July. But the chances of that are beginning to look slim with less than two weeks remaining in Session. The Senate version (SB 880), carried by Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, was postponed last month in its first of three committees.

Post Views: 93

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport: Joel Greenberg traveled on taxpayers' dime to meet with Matt Gaetz

nextSenate could scale back elections bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories