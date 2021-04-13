Personnel note: Eddie Thompson joins AT&T as regional external affairs director

William “Eddie” Thompson has been named as a Regional Director of External Affairs for AT&T Florida, the company announced Tuesday.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for external and legislative affairs activities in Florida’s Panhandle. He will be tasked with reaching out to local governments and state government officials in Tallahassee as well as enhancing AT&T’s presence throughout Northwest Florida.

“We’re excited to welcome Eddie to the team,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “His experience in state government and deep Florida roots make Eddie a great addition to AT&T and an invaluable resource for government officials from Escambia County to Madison, Lafayette and Dixie Counties.”

Prior to joining AT&T, Thompson served as chief legislative aide to Longwood Republican Rep. Scott Plakon. He started his professional public service career serving as a legislative aide to former Sen. Mike Fasano in 2006 and since that time has been involved in shaping Florida public policy in both the public and private sector.

Thompson also had the honor to serve as the Alzheimer Association’s Director of State Affairs and Public Information Officer for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections.

“I am thrilled at the amazing opportunity to join Joe York and the incredible AT&T Florida team,” Thompson said. “The favorite part of my many years of public service has been the moments when I was able to directly help constituents in need, I look forward to continuing this focus with AT&T in my hometown.”

Thompson has received a President’s Volunteer Service Award from former President George W. Bush for his many hours of volunteer work for various nonprofit organizations. Since the start of the pandemic, Thompson has been involved with a weekly farm-to-family food giveaway for his community.

Thompson will reside in the Pensacola area with his wife Judith and their four children.