   

Josie Tomkow mix’s Senate drinks-to-go bill with House language
Ordering drinks to go could become permanent.

Renzo DowneyApril 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Toilet-to-tap water bill ready for full House vote

FederalHeadlines

Michael Waltz: We are in a cold war with the Chinese Communist Party

HeadlinesInfluence

House adopts resolution to denounce socialism

alcohol to go
Lawmakers want to keep the to-go party going.

The House is prepped to vote on a bill to enshrine the drinks-to-go practice in state law.

The Senate has already passed that measure (SB 148), but if the House passes it as amended, as is expected Wednesday, the bill will go back to the Senate. The Senate will also be in session Wednesday and could consider the amendment.

With no debate, House members approved an amendment Tuesday to bring Sen. Jennifer Bradley‘s bill in line with Rep. Josie Tomkow‘s bill (HB 329).

Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, and Tomkow, a Polk City Republican have argued it is likely that the economic and cultural changes caused by the pandemic could foster long-term, even permanent, changes in how restaurants do business. The need to hand the hospitality industry to-go drink powers arose during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the order will expire when the public health emergency does.

The order, and the bill, requires that restaurants mix drinks on-premises and send them out in tamper-proof sealed containers. Patrons could also order drinks with delivery orders.

Mixed drinks were a late addition when the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued its emergency order allowing restaurants to send alcoholic beverages out with to-go food orders. DBPR initially declined to open the door for drinks to-go, but the department and the industry envisioned restaurants needing the high-profit margins they see on drinks such as margaritas.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle see the current policy as a positive trial run for permanent legislation. Gov. Ron DeSantis even threw his support behind the idea in September.

Uber has also backed the measure since the beginning.

The Senate voted 38-2 last week to send the proposal to the House. Democratic Sens. Lauren Book and Audrey Gibson cast the dissenting votes.

If it becomes law, the bill would take effect in July.

Post Views: 62

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWorkforce revamp bills ready for House vote

nextHouse adopts resolution to denounce socialism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories