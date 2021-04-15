   

Marco Rubio rails against ‘hardball’ Democratic courtpacking scheme

A.G. GancarskiApril 15, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Shevrin Jones to forego Special Election run for Alcee Hastings’ congressional seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Civics education bill clears final Senate committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.15.21

rubio floor speech
The Senator was on Fox News Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio fumed Thursday about a pending proposal to expand the size of the Supreme Court under the Joe Biden administration, a move that could permanently tip the ideological balance of the high panel.

Rubio, who warned of so-called court packing schemes during the 2020 campaign season, was in high dudgeon on Fox and Friends over the expected proposal to add four new justices to the current nine. These presumably liberal jurists would remove the court’s longstanding conservative skein.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is expected to sponsor the proposal. It appears unlikely to pass the Senate, as it would require 60 votes to do so. Rubio calls it “hardball” politics and a “purely political ploy.”

“They’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Rubio noted on Fox and Friends. “There was no problem with the courts until a Republican President was elected, and started appointing people to vacancies. Now there’s a problem with the courts.”

“The courts have been where they’ve done things for 25 years that they couldn’t get done through the legislative branch. They couldn’t get a bill passed in Congress or they couldn’t get a bill passed by a state legislature, so they went to a court and got it done. Well, now that there are conservative judges and judges who will interpret the Constitution as it is written, suddenly, we’ve got a crisis in the courts,” Rubio added.

“This is a pure political ploy. Hardball politics. It’s sad it’s not being covered that way by most outlets, but that’s the way it is,” Rubio said.

The Senator also noted “pressure” from the far left on members like Chuck Schumer, who could face a primary challenge.

“The beating they take from the far left, the threats to primary them … They’ll come after these guys.”

Some will “cave because of that fear,” the Senator warned.

Rubio’s rhetoric was somewhat more measured on this subject than it was during the tempest of the 2020 campaign, when the Senator railed against plans to expand the court as “Third World.”

Post Views: 89

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.15.21

nextCivics education bill clears final Senate committee

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    April 15, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Pot meet kettle. It’s politics says the guy who was ready to replace RBG on the Court before the body was cold but insisted on waiting almost a year to confirm Merrick Garland’s nomination to the court because of politics???

    Or in parlance lil Marco can understand “elections have consequences.” Sometimes you reap what you sow.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories