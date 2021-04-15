Want to spend the night with the Stanley Cup? Now’s your chance.

Airbnb will host a group Tampa Bay residents to stay the night with the “most famous trophy in sports” at Amalie Arena.

The hosting service partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a stay at the arena with the Stanley Cup. But it won’t be cheap. The stay rings in at $5,000, with all proceeds benefiting the Lightning Foundation.

The offered space is a transformed luxury box at the Amalie Arena, which has been made into a private guest room suite.

The $5,000 price tag also includes an itinerary packed with hockey experiences, like a personalized player stall in the Lightning Locker Room, private skate time, a behind-the-scenes tour of the 670,000 square foot arena and the chance to set off the Tesla coil, sound the goal siren, take a Zamboni ride and get up close to the pipe organ.

The stay also includes champagne, a five-course feast and a movie on the humongous Lightning Vision screen — and, of course, some quality time with the most famous trophy in sports.

The proceeds will go toward the Lightning Foundation, which supports non-profits throughout the Bay area.

For those interested, booking opens at noon on Monday for groups of up to six Tampa Bay residents for a stay on April 24.