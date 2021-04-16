Report: Ron DeSantis plans Friday campaign event

One conservative media outlet is reporting that Gov. Ron DeSantis may be launching his reelection campaign tomorrow, while more plugged in sources dial down the rhetoric but confirm an “event” is on.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is provocatively billing “LIVE: FL Gov. Ron DeSantis Re-Election Campaign Kickoff in West Palm Beach – 4/16/21” for Friday afternoon.

“It’s one of the most patriotic intersections in all of Florida, ‘Trumps Corner’. No better place to rally behind this popular Governor as he campaigns for another term. We’ll see if there’s any ‘special guests’ that make an appearance,” teases the description.

The “special guests” would presumably include former President Donald Trump.

The DeSantis campaign did not circulate advance notice of this alleged “kick off” event to the Tallahassee press corps that covers it, and one key member downplayed the framing.

DeSantis, tweeted POLITICO Florida’s Gary Fineout, “is not officially kicking off his re-election campaign tomorrow, per sources. He is doing an event in West Palm Beach….”

The Governor, for what it’s worth, has been quite explicit about avoiding “corporate media” to make his argument to the base. Much of his messaging has been deliberately anti-press, with spats about “smears” with “60 Minutes“ and censorship with Google, and YouTube. Right Side Broadcasting Network has complained of its own shadowbanning, which will provide an interesting wrinkle to its so-called “kick off” coverage of a Governor at war with the so-called “big tech cartel.“

Regardless of when DeSantis starts the formal campaign, he is well positioned.

The Governor looks to be the favorite, at least in the embryonic stages of this race, with those willing to hazard a guess on a hypothetical victor. The PredictIt platform shows DeSantis yes shares valued at 78 cents each. His closest rival, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, is at just 15 cents per yes share.

Though the reelection campaign hasn’t formally began as of this writing, the fundraising has. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee raised north of $5 million in March and has well over $17 million on hand.