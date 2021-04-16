Gov. DeSantis opposes bigger unemployment payouts

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he opposes proposals to boost Florida’s unemployment payments, currently locked at just $275 a week.

“Increase benefits? Look, no. I think we are getting people back to work. You see and hear these stories about businesses need more, our goal is to get people back to work. There is a lot of demand right now. I’d like to get that unemployment rate below 4% if we can,” DeSantis said, adding again that there is “demand for hiring.”

Florida’s unemployment rate remains at 4.7%, below the 6% national rate. The recovery continues, with 46,000 added to the labor force. The Department of Economic Opportunity is celebrating “11 consecutive months of job growth” after the trough last spring.

“Our unemployment is what it is, it’s fine,” DeSantis added. “We’ve paid out $26 billion over the last year, That’s got to be more than the previous 10 or 20 years combined.”

The Governor also acknowledged that the federal government had put in a “lot of money” also.

DeSantis’ comments come as legislation (SB 1906) is progressing in the Senate to potentially raise the payment from $275 to $375 weekly. In addition to boosting payout, the bill would also extend eligibility to 14 weeks, two more than currently.

Amendments added in a Senate committee this week would allow for 25 weeks of unemployment if the state rate was above a 10.5% unemployment rate, and would protect the eligibility of pregnant women.

However, with no House companion and the Governor’s opposition, this may amount to an academic exercise for the Senate.

The Governor made comments throughout the availability that suggested the worst of the pandemic economy is behind Florida.

“I think the way Florida’s handled the past year, we’ve been able to bounce back. Our unemployment is at 4.7. The national is at 6,” DeSantis said at one point.

“We’ve had a lot of handicaps, but still have been able to outpace the nation,” he added a bit later.