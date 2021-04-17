House announces budget conference committee assignments

The 2021 Budget Conference kicked off Friday with both chambers announcing budget conference committee assignments.

Speaking to reporters late Friday in the Capitol, House Chair Jay Trumbull said the budget will “prepare Florida today for a better tomorrow.”

“We’re excited that our budget is going to be balanced and reflect our beliefs,” Trumbull said. “The state should not spend more than it takes in. We look forward to providing the best product possible.”

The latest committee assignments are below:

Conference Managers At‐Large led by Trumbull.

Representatives: Ramon Alexander, Tom Leek, Bryan Avila, Ralph Massullo, Colleen Burton, Lawrence McClure, James Bush, Anika Omphroy, Ben Diamond, Bobby Payne, Brad Drake, Daniel Perez, Bobby DuBose, Scott Plakon, Nicholas Duran, Rene Plasencia, Anna Eskamani, Paul Renner, Randy Fine, Rick Roth, Joe Geller, Emily Slosberg, Erin Grall, Cyndi Stevenson, Michael Grant, Josie Tomkow, Blaise Ingoglia, Matt Willhite, Evan Jenne, Patricia Williams, Chris Latvala and Jayer Williamson.

House Agriculture & Natural Resources / Senate Agriculture, Environment & General Government led by House Chair Josie Tomkow.

Representatives: Adam Botana, Chuck Brannan, James Buchanan, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Kevin Chambliss, Chuck Clemons, Tom Fabricio, Omari Hardy, Lawrence McClure, Daisy Morales, Anika Omphroy, Rick Roth, Cyndi Stevenson and Allison Tant.

— Conforming Bills: Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee (SB 2516).

House State Administration & Technology / Senate Agriculture, Environment & General Government led by House Chair Cyndi Stevenson.

Representatives: David Borrero, Wyman Duggan, Jason Fischer, Mike Giallombardo, Joy Goff‐Marcil, Yvonne Hinson, Christine Hunschofsky, Sam Killebrew, Traci Koster, Randy Maggard, Toby Overdorf, Felicia Robinson, Jackie Toledo and Marie Woodson.

House Higher Education / Senate Education led by House Chair Rene Plasencia.

Representatives: Michael Grieco, Fred Hawkin, Dotie Joseph, Patt Maney, Amber Mariano, Travaris McCurdy, Angie Nixon, Alex Rizo, Anthony Rodriguez, Bob Rommel, Jason Shoaf, Geraldine Thompson and Kaylee Tuck.

Conforming Bills: Employee Compensation (SB 2508) and Higher Education (HB 5601)

House PreK‐12 / Senate Education led by House Chair Randy Fine.

Representatives: Vance Aloupis, Alex Andrade, Robin Bartleman, Melony Bell, James Bush, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Brett Hage, Stan McClain, Spencer Roach, David Smith, Keith Truenow, Susan Valdés, Matt Willhite and Patricia Williams.

Conforming Bills: Education Funding (HB 5101)

House Justice / Senate Criminal and Civil Justice led by House Chair Scott Plakon.

Representatives: Mike Beltran, Christopher Benjamin, Cord Byrd, Michael Caruso, Tracie Davis, Nick DiCeglie, Juan Fernandez‐Barquin, Sam Garrison, Michael Gottlieb, Tommy Gregory, Andrew Learned, Lauren Mel, Michele Rayner and Anthony Sabatini.

Conforming Bills: Judges (HB 5301)

House Health Care / Senate Health & Human Services led by House Chair Bryan Avila.

Representatives: Alternate House Chair Clay Yarborough, Thad Altman, Webster Barnaby, Kamia Brown, Fentrice Driskell, Nicholas Duran, Joe Harding, Will Robinson, Michelle Salzman, Tyler Sirois, Kelly Skidmore, Carlos Smith, John Snyder and Dana Trabulsy.

Conforming Bills: Health Care (SB 2518)

House Infrastructure & Tourism / Senate Transportation, Tourism & Economic Development led by House Chair Jayer Williamson.

Representatives: Kristen Arrington, Melony Bell, Joseph Casello, Linda Chaney, Dan Daley, Brad Drake, Dianne Hart, Chip LaMarca, Fiona McFarland, Jim Mooney, Jenna Persons‐Mulicka, Rene Plasencia, Bob Rommel and David Silvers.