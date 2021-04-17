   

House announces budget conference committee assignments
Jay Trumbull and Kelli Stargel. Image via Jason Delgado.

Jason DelgadoApril 16, 20217min0

IMG_2134 2
"We look forward to providing the best product possible."

The 2021 Budget Conference kicked off Friday with both chambers announcing budget conference committee assignments.

Speaking to reporters late Friday in the Capitol, House Chair Jay Trumbull said the budget will “prepare Florida today for a better tomorrow.”

“We’re excited that our budget is going to be balanced and reflect our beliefs,” Trumbull said. “The state should not spend more than it takes in. We look forward to providing the best product possible.”

The latest committee assignments are below:

Conference Managers At‐Large led by Trumbull.

Representatives: Ramon Alexander, Tom LeekBryan Avila, Ralph MassulloColleen Burton, Lawrence McClureJames Bush, Anika OmphroyBen Diamond, Bobby PayneBrad Drake, Daniel PerezBobby DuBose, Scott PlakonNicholas Duran, Rene PlasenciaAnna Eskamani, Paul RennerRandy Fine, Rick RothJoe Geller, Emily Slosberg, Erin Grall, Cyndi StevensonMichael Grant, Josie TomkowBlaise Ingoglia, Matt WillhiteEvan Jenne, Patricia WilliamsChris Latvala and Jayer Williamson.

House Agriculture & Natural Resources / Senate Agriculture, Environment & General Government led by House Chair Josie Tomkow.

Representatives: Adam BotanaChuck BrannanJames BuchananDemi Busatta CabreraKevin ChamblissChuck Clemons, Tom FabricioOmari HardyLawrence McClure, Daisy Morales, Anika OmphroyRick RothCyndi Stevenson and Allison Tant.

— Conforming Bills: Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee (SB 2516).

House State Administration & Technology / Senate Agriculture, Environment & General Government led by House Chair Cyndi Stevenson.

Representatives: David BorreroWyman DugganJason FischerMike GiallombardoJoy Goff‐MarcilYvonne Hinson, Christine HunschofskySam KillebrewTraci KosterRandy MaggardToby OverdorfFelicia RobinsonJackie Toledo and Marie Woodson.

House Higher Education / Senate Education led by House Chair Rene Plasencia.

Representatives: Michael GriecoFred HawkinDotie JosephPatt ManeyAmber MarianoTravaris McCurdyAngie NixonAlex RizoAnthony RodriguezBob RommelJason ShoafGeraldine Thompson and Kaylee Tuck.

Conforming Bills: Employee Compensation (SB 2508) and Higher Education (HB 5601)

House PreK‐12 / Senate Education led by House Chair Randy Fine.

Representatives: Vance AloupisAlex AndradeRobin BartlemanMelony BellJames BushElizabeth FetterhoffBrett HageStan McClainSpencer RoachDavid SmithKeith TruenowSusan ValdésMatt Willhite and Patricia Williams.

Conforming Bills: Education Funding (HB 5101)

House Justice / Senate Criminal and Civil Justice led by House Chair Scott Plakon.

Representatives: Mike BeltranChristopher BenjaminCord ByrdMichael CarusoTracie DavisNick DiCeglieJuan Fernandez‐BarquinSam GarrisonMichael GottliebTommy GregoryAndrew LearnedLauren MelMichele Rayner and Anthony Sabatini.

Conforming Bills: Judges (HB 5301)

House Health Care / Senate Health & Human Services led by House Chair Bryan Avila.

Representatives: Alternate House Chair Clay YarboroughThad AltmanWebster BarnabyKamia BrownFentrice DriskellNicholas DuranJoe HardingWill Robinson, Michelle SalzmanTyler SiroisKelly SkidmoreCarlos SmithJohn Snyder and Dana Trabulsy.

Conforming Bills: Health Care (SB 2518)

House Infrastructure & Tourism / Senate Transportation, Tourism & Economic Development led by House Chair Jayer Williamson.

Representatives: Kristen ArringtonMelony BellJoseph Casello, Linda ChaneyDan DaleyBrad DrakeDianne HartChip LaMarcaFiona McFarlandJim MooneyJenna Persons‐MulickaRene PlasenciaBob Rommel and David Silvers.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

