   

House state of emergency bill includes vaccine passport ban
Gov. DeSantis opposes "vaccine passports."

Renzo DowneyApril 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Piney Point funding removed in budget conference, but don’t fret

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate holds firm on keeping VISIT FLORIDA funding recurring

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate, House differ on pandemic funding for backlogged court system

covid passports
The bill would also limit local emergency orders to 42 days.

A rewritten version of the House’s emergency order legislation includes a ban on vaccine passports, a request of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Proposed language filed Sunday to the House’s bill to limit government powers during a state of emergency (HB 7047) would prevent businesses from requiring schools, businesses and government entities from requiring documents certifying that a patron, student or resident has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That concept has been commonly called a “vaccine passport.”

Earlier this month, the Governor signed an executive order along those lines. However, that order only lasts through the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

A few days prior, DeSantis asked lawmakers to include a ban on vaccine passports in their emergency management legislation.

“We’re taking action, and we’re going to work with the Legislature that whatever gets across the finish line to reform in light of this will also have something to say that that just simply is not going to be permitted in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters earlier this month had filed an amendment to the Senate version of the bill (SB 2006) to create the vaccine passport ban. However, he withdrew the amendment before Senate Rules Committee panel could approve it after senators made hushed deliberations during discussion over the amendment.

Senators could still amend the bill when it comes to the Senate floor, which is expected Wednesday.

With the proposed committee substitute in the House Health and Human Services Committee, the House looks primed to prep that language first. That panel is slated to hear the proposed new language during a Monday meeting.

Under the House language, violating the vaccine passport ban could level a $5,000 fine per violation.

The bill would also limit local emergency orders to 42 days, seven days at a time. The Governor could invalidate local emergency orders at any time if he or she determines it unnecessarily restricts individual liberty.

The bill would also place restrictions on the Governor’s emergency spending powers, provisions DeSantis backs. Other governors could have locked down Florida for an extended period of time, he and Republicans contend, as they did in other states.

“Even though I didn’t take that, what if I had done that or someone else had done that?” he posed last month. “There needs to be some checks there.”

Less controversially, the bill would also require the Division of Emergency Management to maintain an inventory of state-owned personal protective equipment. The State Health Officer would also have to develop a plan for health emergencies.

Post Views: 108

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPiney Point funding removed in budget conference, but don't fret

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]oridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories