   

Democrats release Miami ad hailing Joe Biden’s first three months
Screenshot from DNC ad "Back on Track."

Scott PowersApril 20, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs online sales tax plan

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.20.21

HeadlinesInfluence

House, Senate at odds over higher education cut plan

DNC ad for Joe Biden
COVID-19 vaccine rollout, American Rescue Act and the infrastructure plan are all highlighted.

Two hundred million vaccine doses, 150 million stimulus checks, one million jobs added, an infrastructure package projected for two million more jobs paid for by corporate taxes.

That’s a pretty good start for President Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee is saying in a new digital commercial being released through social media and on TV in Miami and other select markets in other swing states Tuesday.

“He’s delivering,” the narrator begins in the spot.

“President Biden, getting America back on track,” the narrator concludes, after ticking off the list of early highlights that include three million vaccination shots per day, more jobs created in the first two months than any American administration in history, and a roads and bridges program to be “funded by corporations paying their fair share.”

The ad, “Back on Track,” is the latest round in the DNC’s campaign to promote Biden as continues through his first term. It’s a strategy that was widely mastered by the Republican National Committee throughout the administration of former President Donald Trump, but not much seen prior to that.

Earlier this month, the DNC unveiled a billboard in Orlando that offered thanks to Biden for the American Rescue Plan. In March, a Biden digital billboard in Spanish and a TV ad went up in Miami.

“The American people elected President Joe Biden to guide our country out of one of the worst public health and economic crises in our history, and there is no question that he is delivering for Floridians. Thanks to the President’s leadership, more than 200 million vaccine doses have been given, more than 150 million stimulus checks have been delivered, and our economy is on the rise,”  DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a news release. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Florida, America is on track again and we’re building back better than ever.”

Post Views: 114

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll shows strong support among Floridians for Medicaid expansion

nextHouse, Senate at odds over higher education cut plan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories