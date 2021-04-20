Democrats release Miami ad hailing Joe Biden’s first three months

Two hundred million vaccine doses, 150 million stimulus checks, one million jobs added, an infrastructure package projected for two million more jobs paid for by corporate taxes.

That’s a pretty good start for President Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee is saying in a new digital commercial being released through social media and on TV in Miami and other select markets in other swing states Tuesday.

“He’s delivering,” the narrator begins in the spot.

“President Biden, getting America back on track,” the narrator concludes, after ticking off the list of early highlights that include three million vaccination shots per day, more jobs created in the first two months than any American administration in history, and a roads and bridges program to be “funded by corporations paying their fair share.”

The ad, “Back on Track,” is the latest round in the DNC’s campaign to promote Biden as continues through his first term. It’s a strategy that was widely mastered by the Republican National Committee throughout the administration of former President Donald Trump, but not much seen prior to that.

Earlier this month, the DNC unveiled a billboard in Orlando that offered thanks to Biden for the American Rescue Plan. In March, a Biden digital billboard in Spanish and a TV ad went up in Miami.

“The American people elected President Joe Biden to guide our country out of one of the worst public health and economic crises in our history, and there is no question that he is delivering for Floridians. Thanks to the President’s leadership, more than 200 million vaccine doses have been given, more than 150 million stimulus checks have been delivered, and our economy is on the rise,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a news release. “Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Democrats in Florida, America is on track again and we’re building back better than ever.”