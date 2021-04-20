   

Abandoned African American cemetery bill ready for House vote

Graveyards in cemetery Halloween composition day light
Segregated cemeteries led to unequal maintenance and preservation.

Tampa Rep. Fentrice Driskell has been working to pass a bill that would preserve the history and dignity of African Americans buried in Florida cemeteries.

The bill was on its second reading Tuesday. It is now ready for a full House vote.

Abandoned and neglected burial grounds are not an emerging issue in Florida. A burial ground task force mobilized by the Legislature in 1998 reported that 40% to 50% of the state’s cemeteries are neglected or abandoned, according to a staff analysis.

Cemeteries used to be segregated, and there was a disparity between the way White cemeteries and Black cemeteries were maintained.

“Historically African American cemeteries were not subject to the same regulations and upkeep and treatment necessary to uphold the dignity of the deceased and their counterparts,” Driskell explained.

“Moreover, the lands on which African American cemeteries were contained at times were sold without any regard to those who were buried there,” Driskell said.

The bill (HB 37) would have the Department of State (DOS) create a 10-member Task Force to identify unmarked or abandoned African American burial grounds throughout the state.

“The purpose of the task force is to develop and recommend strategies that will preserve the history and ensure dignity and respect for the forgotten,” Driskell said.

The task force’s findings and recommendations would be reported to the Governor, Senate President, House Speaker and Minority Leaders in both chambers.

Under the bill, the task force would hold its first meeting by Aug. 1 and would sunset its mission by March 11, 2022.

Tampa Sen. Janet Cruz sponsors companion legislation (SB 222). That bill is still working through the committee process.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

