David Silvers, Emily Slosberg back Matt Willhite for Palm Beach County Commission

Two House Democratic allies of Rep. Matt Willhite are endorsing his 2022 bid for Palm Beach County Commission.

Reps. David Silvers and Emily Slosberg say they’ll support Willhite’s campaign to succeed term-limited Commissioner Melissa McKinlay in District 6.

“Matt and I have worked together in Tallahassee on numerous issues for the people of Palm Beach County,” said Silvers, who chairs the Palm Beach County legislative delegation.

“Rep. Willhite has been a respected leader of our delegation and always has fought to make our County a better place to live, work and visit. I know he’ll keep that passion and focus as a member of the Palm Beach County Commission.”

Willhite is eligible to run for another House term in 2022. But earlier this month, he announced he would decline another run in House District 86, and instead launch a bid to succeed McKinlay. HD 86 covers parts of Palm Beach County including Wellington, Royal Palm Beach and Loxahatchee Groves.

“Rep. Willhite has served our community tirelessly for years, and I know he will be an excellent addition to the County Commission,” Slosberg said. “It is my honor to endorse him and know that voters can count on Matt’s steady leadership as he enters this next phase of service to the people of Palm Beach County.”

Sara Baxter, Michelle McGovern and Sylvia L. Sharps have also filed for the seat. Baxter and McGovern are recent entries. Sharps declared in early 2019 but has raised less than $4,000 for her run.

Willhite will be able to tout a bipartisan record during his three House terms. He backed a 2019 law requiring firefighters’ health plans to cover out-of-pocket expenses for cancer treatments. In 2020, Willhite sponsored legislation allowing pharmacies to dispense medication via kiosks.

“I am grateful and honored to have the support of my colleagues from the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation,” Willhite added in a statement on the new endorsements from Silvers and Slosberg.

“It has been my honor and privilege to represent the people of Palm Beach County in Tallahassee and be their voice on critical issues like climate change, public safety and strong public schools. I look forward to continuing my service a little closer to home on the Palm Beach County Commission, and fighting for the issues and causes that make our County a great community.”