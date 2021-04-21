   

Sex ed bills teed up in Senate, House
School blackboard with text SEX ED

News Service Of FloridaApril 21, 20212min0

School blackboard with text SEX ED
The bill would notify parents about their right to opt out of sex ed for their children.

The Florida Senate is scheduled Thursday to consider a proposal aimed at notifying parents about their right to “opt out” of sex-education instruction for their children, after the Rules Committee approved the measure an 11-3 vote Tuesday.

Under the proposal (SB 410), school districts would be required to notify parents of their right to make written requests to exempt students from sex-education lessons. Notices would have to be posted on districts’ websites, and the districts would be required to publish any sex-education curriculums.

School boards would have to approve sex-education instruction annually under the bill.

“This bill aspires to achieve greater transparency, and I think that is important as a parent. You want to be able to know what your children are seeing in the classroom,” bill sponsor Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican, said Tuesday.

The House last week made changes that aligned a similar bill (HB 545) with the Senate proposal. Before the changes, the bill would have required parents to be notified “at least 10 instructional days” before sex-ed lessons and would have required written parental consent.

The Senate bill is scheduled to be heard during a Thursday floor session, while the full House is slated Thursday to consider the House version.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

