   

Biscayne Bay Commission proposal now heading to Senate floor
Biscayne Bay image via Adobe.

Ryan NicolApril 21, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson: Increased unemployment benefits effort is still alive

HeadlinesInfluence

Sexual assault bill ready for Senate floor with ‘victim-centered’ approach

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book named Democratic Leader-designate, replacing Perry Thurston

Biscayne Bay
The House approved its version of the bill last week.

A Senate bill setting up a commission to help oversee Biscayne Bay improvement projects is heading to the floor after the Appropriations Committee signed off on the measure.

GOP Sen. Ileana Garcia is sponsoring the legislation (SB 1482). The House approved its version of the bill (HB 1177) backed by Republican Rep. Bryan Avila, during a floor vote last week. But a Wednesday amendment to the Senate bill shows there are still differences between the two versions.

Under the measure, the nine-member Biscayne Bay Commission would help coordinate public projects in the area and work to secure funding for those efforts. The body will be established within the Department of Environmental Protection.

The two chambers have disagreed at various times throughout Session on the precise makeup of the nine-member panel. But during last week’s House vote, Avila put forward and amendment bringing the two versions together on that point.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will select three of its own members to serve on the Biscayne Bay Commission. The Governor will name one appointee. A member of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Board who lives in Miami-Dade County would also serve. The Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Inland Navigation District would each select one member as well.

The final slot goes to a Miami-Dade County League of Cities member. That organization has seen its seats on the proposed commission cut over time.

Wednesday saw yet another change thanks to Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo. Pizzo proposed that Miami-Dade County League of Cities member must be a resident of a city neighboring Biscayne Bay. Moreover, the group “must nominate a member from each city that borders Biscayne Bay on a rotating basis,” to the extent practicable, according to Pizzo’s amendment.

Senators approved that amendment Wednesday. That once again causes the two bill versions to diverge.

Miami-Dade County has designated Biscayne Bay as a conservation area, but the popular tourist spot has still dealt with serious pollution problems. The new legislation would also bar sewage disposal facilities from dumping waste into Biscayne Bay without providing advanced waste treatment.

Post Views: 76

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLauren Book named Democratic Leader-designate, replacing Perry Thurston

nextSexual assault bill ready for Senate floor with 'victim-centered' approach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories