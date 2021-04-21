Lauren Book named Democratic Leader-designate, replacing Perry Thurston

Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, has been selected to lead Senate Democrats in 2022-24 after previous Leader-designate Perry Thurston announced a congressional run earlier this week.

Under current law, Thurston’s decision means he’ll have to give up his Senate District 33 seat and with it, the chance to serve as Senate Democratic Leader next term. Following Thurston’s decision, Senate Democrats met this week and landed on Book to serve in the position. She’ll follow current Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer in the role.

“I am honored and humbled by the vote of confidence from my colleagues to lead our Caucus. For Senate Democrats to effect real and meaningful change without leaving anything on the table, we must fight for our strongly-held Democratic values that benefit everyday people,” Book said in a Wednesday statement confirming the move.

“I believe that through effective consensus building, Senate Democrats can be powerfully pragmatic without compromising our principles, and there is no doubt the people of Florida deserve that much from their elected leaders.”

The move has implications beyond Senate Democratic leadership. The selection could also signal Book’s intentions in 2022. She has been weighing a run for Chief Financial Officer in 2022, amassing impressive fundraising totals as she does so. But, like Thurston, if Book decides to seek another office, that would mean she’d have to give up her Senate seat.

Book has served in the Senate since winning the Senate District 32 seat in 2016 following redistricting. She won reelection in 2018 and can run for a second full term in 2022. She’d be the favorite in a hypothetical reelection matchup. She has yet to court an opponent in either her 2016 or 2018 runs. Diana Bivona Belvison has filed to run as a Republican in the left-leaning district.

Should Book stick with the Senate gig, she would help make history in the Senate. With Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo in line to become the Senate President in 2022, a Passidomo-Book pairing would mark the first time ever that two women have served in those respective roles.

The Plantation Democrat has been an advocate for children — particularly in the area of sexual abuse — even prior to her time in the Legislature. Book, a survivor of child sexual abuse herself, founded Lauren’s Kids to help provide resources to other abuse survivors.

She’s continued that work in the Senate, backing multiple bills aimed at protecting sexual assault victims.

Book previously served as a 2016-18 Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore. This term, she is serving as a Democratic minority whip.

Book currently chairs the Senate Committee on Children, Families and Elder Affairs, making her one of just a few Democrats leading committees in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

After Wednesday’s announcement, Book received congratulations from Democratic lawmakers, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and multiple Senators.

Senator @Book4Senate has been a fierce advocate for people with different abilities, women’s rights & protecting Floridians from sexual abuse — she always fights hard for good public policy. Congratulations Senator, @FLSenateDems will be well- served by your leadership. https://t.co/vKtjgEgKsS — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 21, 2021

Proud to vote for @Book4Senate as our new @FLSenateDems Minority Leader. — Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) April 21, 2021

Me too! Congratulations Leader D @Book4Senate !! https://t.co/YRBYEBf0J0 — State Senator Tina Polsky (@TinaPolsky) April 21, 2021

I was proud to second her nomination and vote for @Book4Senate 👏💪 https://t.co/rgjebWz2V9 — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) April 21, 2021

Congratulations to my good friend, newly elected Dem Caucus Leader @Book4Senate! I have no doubt you will diligently work in the best interest of Floridians and I can’t wait to see all the great things you will do! https://t.co/D8ASU6Jf2p — Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) (@Annette_Taddeo) April 21, 2021

Congratulations to my friend @Book4Senate & to women across Florida! For the 1st time in State history the @FLSenate will be led by two amazing, strong, dedicated women in 2022-2024 with @Kathleen4SWFL as President & Sen. Book as Minority Leader. #History https://t.co/z6RBXhtRZJ — Melissa McKinlay (@VoteMcKinlay) April 21, 2021

For the first time starting in 2022, two women will be leading in the Florida Senate. One of them is @Book4Senate. Congratulations, Senator! Our new Leader-designate. @FLSenateDems — Nancy Metayer (@NancyMetayer) April 21, 2021