   

Lincoln Project taunts ‘impotent’ Donald Trump
"Truthless" ad screenshot.

Jacob OglesApril 21, 20215min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

After Fox News twisted his words, Shevrin Jones has his say

2022Headlines

Val Demings for U.S. Senate? Former Senator wants to make it so

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers target minority maternal health

Screenshot_20210421-170636_YouTube
The ad will air in the Palm Beach County media market.

The Lincoln Project earned a national profile attacking Donald Trump in Washington D.C. ad buys. Now, the group of disillusioned Republicans continues to taunt him in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

An advertisement airing in the Palm Beach market today mocks the former President about Republicans who visit him in Florida but jeer him from Washington.

“Now everyone is saying you’re old, impotent, an embarrassment,” a female narrator states in the ad.

Sen. Rick Scott even earns a cameo. Florida’s junior Senator, now chair for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, can be seen in a grip-and-grin photo presenting Trump the invented NRSC Champion for Freedom Award, which he delivered to Trump’s estate.

“They’ll come to Mar-a-Lago and praise you,” the narrator says, “tricking you with cheap gifts like a Dollar Store silver bowl. But in Washington, Mitch runs the party.”

That’s Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Leader whose relationship with the President largely disintegrated after he acknowledged in mid-December that Trump failed to win reelection.

“Donald, Mitch McConnell is a tough, smart son of a b—h,” the ad begins. “He knows it too.”

The ad details how McConnell protégé Josh Holmes’ Cavalry Super PAC raised $13 million to support Trump’s reelection, but now uses it to advance a McConnell agenda/

“McConnell’s right-hand man, Josh Holmes, plans to cancel you,” the ad attests. “He acts like you’re a nobody and laughs about how Mitch ignores you. And he’s going to build a new party with Trump voters.”

The content of the ad clearly aims to stoke divisions in the party between the McConnell establishment and the Trump populist wings of the party. But the broadcast strategy for the “Truthless” ad seems as notable as anything. More than perhaps any ad ever produced by The Lincoln Project, this one speaks directly to the former President and seems custom cut for an audience of one.

“While Trump has been kneecapped by social media and continues to fight for some semblance of relevance, we at The Lincoln Project believe he should be reminded constantly that his former friends and allies in DC are laughing about how weak and pathetic he is, all while plotting against him in his absence,” said Ryan Wiggins, communications director for The Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project famously gained national notoriety after running an ad attacking Trump’s coronavirus response to air only on Fox News in the D.C. market. Trump saw the ad and issued an early morning missive attacking the group, elevating the profile of the nascent organization.

Now that the former President lives in South Florida, the organization has taken to trolling him on local airwaves in the greater West Palm Beach area.

Post Views: 99

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAfter Fox News twisted his words, Shevrin Jones has his say

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories