   

Special Session for gaming compact slated for May 17
Image via Colin Hackley.

Renzo DowneyApril 23, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

No Casinos vows to challenge gaming compact in court

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kathleen Roberts: Spring clean your medicine cabinet

HeadlinesInfluence

House OK’s veterinary telemedicine bill

FLAPOL030221CH007
Lawmakers will need some time to catch up on gaming matters.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson have agreed to hold a Special Session the week of May 17.

In an announcement on the House floor, Sprowls confirmed Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the compact with the Seminole Tribe earlier Friday and announced plans for lawmakers to reconvene. Shortly after, Simpson confirmed those plans in an email.

The Legislature must ratify the compact before it goes into effect. However, lawmakers have bills to pass, a budget to write and only a week left in the Regular Session.

“Myself as well as your House leadership team have felt very strongly that that is not something that we’re willing to take up during the course of the regular Session, as we have a lot of policy and foreign policy for the people of the state of Florida moving; we have our budget negotiations that Chairman (Jay) Trumbull and the appropriations sub-chairs are bringing in for a landing and that will be, and continues to be, our focus over the next several days,” Sprowls told members.

Simpson expects the Regular Session to end on time, on April 30. Scheduling a Special Session dedicated to gaming would allow for a “more thorough vetting.”

Gaming revenue isn’t considered in the budget lawmakers hope to finish by Tuesday — the deadline to get out on time. Revenue from the compact could help pad the state’s reserves until lawmakers reconvene ahead of the next Regular Session, which begins in January.

“The 2022 regular Session begins in eight months, and we will have the opportunity to further address these revenues as we begin our budget planning this fall,” Simpson said in a memo.

Legislative leaders will send details on COVID-19 protocols and other logistics when those are finalized.

The Legislature will get two weeks off before the Special Session.

Sprowls noted that lawmakers and their families may not be terribly excited to return to Tallahassee. However, that will allow lawmakers an opportunity to catch up on the compact and gaming topics, which haven’t been debated much in recent years.

“We want there to be plenty of opportunity for you to be educated on the general topics of gaming as well as the specific provisions of the Seminole Compact,” Sprowls said.

Post Views: 119

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse OK's veterinary telemedicine bill

nextKathleen Roberts: Spring clean your medicine cabinet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories