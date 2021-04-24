New Moderna vaccine site opens in East Tampa

Tampa Rep. Dianne Hart announced a new COVID-19 vaccination site in east Tampa that will distribute the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

Hart partnered with Erika Hall, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, to organize the distribution at Advance Mobile Services, a small, Black woman owned medical provider in east Tampa.

The vaccine site will target a predominately African American part of Hillsborough County.

“It is a true pleasure to announce that east Tampa has another location where they can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a locally known provider,” Hart said in a statement. “I hope that as more of these sites become available the community will take advantage of these opportunities and get this life-saving vaccination. I am continuing to ask my community to wear your mask and get vaccinated.”

The site is currently administering vaccine on an appointment-only basis. Appointments can be made by calling 813-710-9555 or online at amobilemedicalservices.com. Advance Mobile Medical Services is located at 7402 N. 56th St. Tampa.

“As your trusted nurse practitioner I will continue to be here for my community of diverse and hardworking individuals,” Hall said in a statement. “I feel incredibly lucky to be in a community where my role is seen as essential in improving this pandemic. I would like to thank Rep. Dianne Hart and her entire team for making this so needed opportunity possible.”

So far, Hillsborough County has vaccinated 515,134 individuals, including 318,042 who have completed their regimen. Those who are fully vaccinated are comprised of 47,925 people who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 270,117 who have completed a two shot series.

All individuals over 16 years old are eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida.

Individuals looking to get vaccinated in Hillsborough County can do so at a variety of sites ranging from federally-supported to private distributors, listed below:

— Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL (Federal site)

— Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL (State site)

— Children’s Board, 1002 E. Palm Ave., Tampa (State site)

— Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL (County site)

— Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL (County site)

— TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th St., Tampa, FL (County site)

To find pharmacies and healthcare centers distributing the vaccine, visit here.