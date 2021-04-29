Senate OK’s data privacy bill

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that is intended to give Floridians more control over their data.

The Senate passed the bill (HB 969) with a 29-11 vote. Freshman Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland is the bill sponsor.

The measure would allow consumers to control how their personal data is shared and sold.

The bill also allows the Attorney General to take legal action against companies that violate a consumer’s privacy rights.

Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley is the Senate companion bill sponsor

“I believe this bill strikes a fair balance between the need for a free flow of information on the internet and protecting our most precious and private information,” Bradley said.

In many cases, businesses farm consumer data to learn more about consumers and tailor their marketing.

Under the bill, consumers would have the right to know what personal information a company possesses, how they acquired it and what they will do with it.

They may also request that their data be deleted or corrected. In addition, they are further empowered to restrict the sale or share of it.

Businesses widely oppose the measure. They contend it would create untold operational and legal expenses. More than 350 lobbyists have weighed in on the bill.

“If a business doesn’t want to have compliance costs, they don’t need to sell our private information,” Bradley added.

Notably, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes voted against the bill. He stood Thursday as the sole Republican lawmaker to debate the measure.

He lamented that the Chamber discussed the bill for only nine minutes.

“Nine minutes on what could be the largest tax increase on business or regulatory burden on business that has ever come through this chamber,” Brandes said. “You don’t know what’s in this bill.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

The 2021 Legislation Session ends Friday.