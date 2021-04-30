   

Lobbyist finishes 556-mile walking journey during Session
Ron Pierce hit the treadmill while watching the Florida Channel.

Haley BrownApril 30, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis downplays concerns over constitutional challenges to recent bills

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis applauds 2021 legislative victories

HeadlinesInfluence

Sine Die fanfare returns as full Capitol celebrates in rotunda

RON PEIRCE
The feat required him to walk 9-10 miles per day.

A Tampa-based lobbyist got his steps in, a whole lot of them, despite the Capitol being closed.

Lobbyist Ron Pierce, CEO of RSA Consulting, committed to walking 556 miles during the 60-day Session. The distance mirrors that of a trip from Tampa to Tallahassee.

Pierce walked to support Southeastern Guide Dogs, a nonprofit that provides service dogs at no cost for visually impaired individuals, veterans and children who suffered a loss of a parent in the military.

Pierce pledged to raise $5,000 for his cause and ended up raising almost double that.

“Thank you to everyone that went online and supported us and supported Southeastern Guide Dogs to make this happen,” Pierce said in a video he posted to Twitter.

Pierce said the journey amounted to 1.1 million steps. He had to walk nine or 10 miles daily to meet his goal.

“Had so much fun doing this. I may take tomorrow off. I may not walk tomorrow after averaging between nine and ten miles a day,” Pierce said.

To stay on pace Pierce walked several times a day. Pierce told Florida Politics in an interview in early April that he frequently completed his daily walking quota by walking on a treadmill while watching committee meetings on the Florida Channel.

Pierce said he and other people in his office are animal lovers and that’s how they selected Southeastern Guide Dogs as the nonprofit to support.

Pierce adopted a dog named Sammi, who has her own Twitter account, not long before he started his journey. Pierce said the short-legged Corgi couldn’t keep up with his pace, but Sammi did walk some of his journey with him.

Pierce said he’ll probably do another walk benefitting a nonprofit next year – but maybe not as far.

Post Views: 132

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDespite promise from Governor, Shevrin Jones calls for veto of transgender athlete bill

next'They don’t care': Nikki Fried criticizes Gov. DeSantis, Republicans over Session priorities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories