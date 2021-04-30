Jimmy Patronis applauds 2021 legislative victories

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis declared victory Friday after the conclusion of the 2021 Legislation Session.

In a statement, Patronis highlighted several legislative priorities that crossed the finish line, including COVID-19 liability protections and other consumer safeguards.

“During the first few weeks of Session, lawmakers came together and fought for Florida businesses and health care workers and passed COVID-19 liability protections to ensure our economy can fully rebound from the pandemic,” Patronis wrote. “Now Floridians can continue to operate without the constant fear of open-ended liability.”

Patronis also drove legislation to further fund firefighter cancer coverage. The proposals aim to relieve firefighters of cancer-related medical costs.

Firefighters, Patronis noted, faced major challenges amid the pandemic.

“This Session we successfully fought for Florida’s firefighters and first responders to better protect them from cancer and the impacts of COVID-19,” Patronis added. “These heroes need all the support they can get from state leaders as they work to support our communities around the clock.”

Protections for sexual harassment victims were also among Patronis’ priorities. The proposal prohibits individuals working for entities covered by the State Risk Management Trust Fund from engaging in retaliatory conduct against sexual harassment victims.

“Our agency bill bolsters the men and women in Florida’s fire service community in their battle against cancer, enhances our fight against fraudsters and bad actors and prevents sexual harassment victims from having their personal information exposed by the media,” Patronis said.

Not least, Patronis also pushed bills that target insurance fraud and curb nuisance telemarketing.

“Thank you to all of our bill sponsors and legislators that backed these measures and went to bat for hard-working Floridians,” Patronis said. “As a former legislator myself, I know how difficult it can be to push good policy through to the finish line and you truly are heroes in my eyes.”