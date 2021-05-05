USF to resume in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday

— 5,206 undergraduate degrees

— 1,691 master’s degrees

— 289 doctoral degrees

— 12 specialist’s degrees

All graduates and attendees are required to wear a mask and USF will seat the graduates 6 feet apart for social distancing. Each graduate will have their name called and will briefly stand to be recognized.

USF student Dariana Granados is among the students graduating, and expressed her excitement for Saturday’s ceremonies.

“I think graduation is, like, one of the biggest milestones in people’s lives and just knowing that I’m going to be there is going to bring such a sense of pride and accomplishment to not just me, but also my family,” Granados said. “I think I was just really glad and proud about USF taking all the safety precautions that they are taking to be able to bring us together.”

Granados is the first person in her family to earn a college degree in the U.S. after coming to the country from Colombia when she was 13 years old. She is earning a bachelor’s degree from the Muma College of Business, and plans to attend New York University in the fall to pursue a graduate degree.

In spring 2019, USF held its graduation ceremonies on campus at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The Yuengling Center holds 10,500 people under normal circumstances. Tropicana Field has a capacity of 42,735 people when including the tarp-covered seats.

Freeman said USF looked into the possibility of holding several ceremonies at the Yuengling Center to accommodate the graduates and their guests.

“We looked at that possibility of doing something similar and ultimately decided that Tropicana Field would be a good venue for us in this case because, in part, it’s very large and allows us to accommodate a lot of physical distancing,” Freeman said. “That would have been really challenging to do in a smaller basketball arena.”

Graduates are allowed to bring two guests to the ceremony with livestreaming available for people who can’t be there in person.