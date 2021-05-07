Unemployment website revamp awaits Gov. DeSantis’ signature

Gov. Ron DeSantis received a bill Friday to modernize Florida’s unemployment system. It now awaits his signature.

DeSantis included the build out of a new system in his budget proposal, which all but guarantees his pen is hoovering over the signature line for this bill.

A main part of the bill (HB 1463) modernizes the technological infrastructure of the state’s workforce website, called CONNECT.

Bill-sponsor Rep. Chip LaMarca called the proposed new system “a modular cloud-based reemployment assistance system.” The effect would be a faster system that could handle more users at one time.

The legislation stems from an investigation, ordered last year by DeSantis, into the decaying CONNECT system after it buckled under the weight of Florida’s increasing unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Dane Eagle, executive director of the Department of Economic Opportunity, which manages the CONNECT system, testified during the committee process saying he looks at this as a “process bill” rather than a policy bill.

That, Democrats said, is exactly the problem.

Democrats pushed to increase and extend unemployment benefits. Lawmakers got as far as passing a bipartisan bill in the Senate, which was the companion bill to the ultimately approved House bill. That would have raised the maximum weekly unemployment benefits from $275 to $375 and increased the duration of unemployment benefits from 12 to 14 weeks.

But the House wouldn’t take up the Senate’s version of the bill. House Speaker Chris Sprowls instead said his focus was to increase accessibility for job seekers to the state’s workforce resources.

While opinions differ about unemployment benefits, all agreed the website and technological infrastructure through which the benefits are applied for and administered needs an overhaul.

Under the bill, the Reemployment Assistance Modernization Strategic Planning Office would oversee the modernization project, which would be ongoing. Every three years the Office would submit an annual report to the Governor, Senate and House, which would include a three-year outlook of recommended modernization projects.

Data collection and accountability for the project would be managed by a new Office of Economic Accountability and Transparency within the Department of Economic Opportunity.

And the bill makes it easier for communities to apply for programs aimed at reversing community decline through grants for community development and project planning called the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

Under the bill, communities will be able to apply for multiple grants and more of the program funding will be set aside for declared emergencies. But DEO could deny grants to communities the agency has determined to have improperly used the grant in the past.