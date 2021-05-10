May 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

School choice expansion bill heads to Gov. DeSantis

Staff ReportsMay 10, 20215min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Nikki Fried reassures Floridians amid looming gas shortages

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

50,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19, health institute estimates

2022Headlines

Hillary Cassel continues to outpace Jeremy Katzman in HD 99 fundraising

Shoes and arrows pointing in different directions on asphalt floor
House Speaker Chris Sprowls has touted the measure as the largest school choice expansion in the nation.

The decision to dramatically overhaul the state’s school voucher system now rests with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers on Monday formally sent a bill (HB 7045) to the Governor that would pave the way for the largest school choice expansion effort in Florida history.

The bill would repeal the Gardiner Scholarship Program and McKay Scholarship Program and transition students into the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.

The repealed programs originally served special needs students. The Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, a low-income grant, would broaden to include students with special needs and military children.

Proponents contend parents and students will benefit under the changes. Under the proposal, they point out, a family of four earning less than $100,000 a year would be eligible for enrollment.

The bill also increases voucher amounts from 95% to 100% for students in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program, Family Empowerment Scholarship and Hope Scholarship Program.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, is the bill sponsor. Republican Sen. Manny Díaz sponsored the Senate companion.

Scholarship funds could also be used for internet expenses and digital devices.

Meanwhile, critics describe the expansion as another blow to traditional public schools. During debate in the Senate, Republicans pushed back against claims that public and private schools are at odds.

Florida Republicans have long championed school choice. Parents, they contend, can best determine a child’s unique educational needs.

Senate President Wilton Simpson praised the legislation’s passage after a 25-14 vote in his chamber that saw all Republicans plus Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson support the bill.

“We want school choice to be an option for every family,” Simpson said. “This important legislation further streamlines our existing school choice scholarships, and expands eligibility for lower income families, families of students with unique abilities, adopted children, and children whose parents serve in our military.”

That followed a 79-36 vote in the House that saw Republicans and Democratic Reps. James Bush, Mike Grieco, Susan Valdés and Matt Willhite vote in the bill’s favor.

“Decisive and historic action taken by the Florida House today proves we are putting the significant resources and effort toward the educational success of our children,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said after the House vote. He noted it would be the largest school choice expansion in the nation’s history.

If DeSantis doesn’t veto the bill by May 25, it will take effect July 1.

____

Florida Politics reporters Jason Delgado and Renzo Downey contributed to this report.

Post Views: 152

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSea level rise mitigation bills await Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature

nextHillary Cassel continues to outpace Jeremy Katzman in HD 99 fundraising

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories